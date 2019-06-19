Over the years, Michael Connor and his brother, Casey, have spent countless hours at the kitchen table brainstorming and drawing up plays.
The Connor brothers come from a long family line of coaches, and always dreamed that one day they would work on the same staff together and get the chance to implement their ideas on the field. Beginning this season, they will get that chance as Michael Connor takes over as the head coach of the Crescent Valley football program.
Connor, 35, has been chosen as the replacement for longtime Raiders head coach Scott Sanders, who stepped down in February after leading the program since 2007. Connor served as an assistant coach on the Raiders staff last season and began working as a physical education teacher at Crescent Valley last July.
“Obviously Crescent Valley has had a lot of success over the years,” Connor said. “But I feel like, with the X’s and O’s side of it, we’re gonna change some things and look a little different. It’s just a thing I’m familiar with.”
As Connor works to fill out his staff for the fall, he is sure of one thing: Casey will serve as his offensive coordinator.
“It was kind of cool for that to work out the way it did,” Michael Connor said. “He’ll be the offensive coordinator and I’m more of a defensive guy, so I’ll run the defense. For the family, it’s gonna be pretty cool for us to be on the same staff … We’re all together and I’m big on the family atmosphere. I preach to the kids that we’re a family. It’s gonna be kind of cool to have that support and work together with my brother.”
Prior to his arrival at Crescent Valley, Michael Connor spent seven years working as an assistant coach at Central High School and spent time coaching around the Salem area. A graduate of Central, he played at Western Oregon and knew immediately after his playing days that he wanted to continue in the family trade of coaching.
His grandfather, Bill Connor, coached college football all over the country and was the head coach at Pacific University in Forest Grove from 1981-84. He also served as athletic director at Pacific for a year. His father, Mike Connor Sr., was a standout wrestler and football player and competed at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Pacific and Western Oregon before beginning his own coaching career.
Connor Jr.’s uncle, Dave Connor, spent nearly two decades as an assistant coach at Mater Dei High School, a football powerhouse in Southern California.
“We obviously sit around the table, trading X’s and O’s all the time,” Connor Jr. said. “It’s kind of nice to have a family of coaches and always be able to draw stuff up and talk football.”
Connor Jr. will take over a Raiders team that went 6-3 and finished fourth in league play before losing to Pendleton in the first round of the playoffs. Aside from schematic changes on both sides of the ball, Connor hopes to overhaul Crescent Valley’s approach in the weight room.
Connor Jr., his father and his brother all competed in powerlifting in the mid-2000’s, traveling around the state of Oregon and finding a fair amount of success. He said his brother still owns age and weight-specific state records, and chasing powerlifting goals together gave the family another competitive outlet after their football playing days had ended.
Now Connor Jr. wants to share what he learned along the way to help Crescent Valley’s football players become better athletes — specifically through squats, bench press and deadlift while adding in auxiliary work throughout training sessions.
“For us, it has to start in the weight room,” Connor Jr. said. “I really take pride in what we do in there. That’s going to be our foundation — the work we put in when we’re in there. It’s something I’ve been around for a long time and I’ve seen the success it brings. I’m hoping it translates to our guys.”