Prep boys basketball: Spartans drop conference opener

A barrage of 3-pointers in the first quarter by Silverton High proved to be the difference Tuesday night in a 54-27 victory at Corvallis High.

The Foxes made six of their first seven 3-point attempts as they raced out to an 18-2 lead midway through the first quarter. Silverton’s shooters cooled off in the second quarter but the Foxes still went into halftime having scored 24 of their 30 points from beyond the arc.

“You take away 24 points in the first half off of 3s and it’s a much different ballgame,” said Corvallis coach Ross Duerfeldt.

Silverton (3-0, 1-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) was especially effective on corner 3s. After the first quarter, the Spartans did a better job of closing out on those shots, but by then the damage was already done.

“We didn’t come out ready to play tonight,” Duerfeldt said.

Silverton’s aggressive man-to-man defense got the Spartans out of their rhythm offensively and created 19 turnovers. The Foxes, who entered the game ranked No. 2 in this week's coaches poll, finished the game with seven turnovers.

After giving up 20 points in the first quarter, the sixth-ranked Spartans tightened up their defense as well. In the final three quarters, Silverton went 3-for-18 on 3-point attempts. But Corvallis was not able to put together a scoring run to narrow the gap.

“We forced some turnovers, we got some stops, but we didn’t capitalize on that to allow ourselves to get back into the game,” Duerfeldt said.

Seniors Kellen Sullivan and Karsten Sullivan each had five points to lead Corvallis (3-2, 0-1 MWC).

Silverton seniors Neil Efimov and Joseph Haugen each had 11 points for the Foxes.

Corvallis will play Wilsonville at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Capitol City Classic on the Willamette University campus in Salem.

Silverton 54, Corvallis 27

Silverton 20 10 11 13 - 54

Corvallis 5 6 6 10 - 27

Silverton: J. Haugen 11, Efimov 11, McCarty 9, Brown 8, Rumpca 6, Russell 3, Koonantha 2, Russell 2, Ratliff 2, E. Haugen.

Corvallis: Ke. Sullivan 5, Ka. Sullivan 5, Arora 4, Wright 4, Johnson 4, Robel 3, Sahnow 2, Thompson, Cronn.

3-pointers: Silverton 9 (Efimov 3, Haugen 2, McCarty 2, Russell, Rumpca); Corvallis 4 (Johnson, Ke. Sullivan, Ka. Sullivan, Robel).

