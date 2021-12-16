Prep boys basketball: RedHawks rally for win over Bulldogs

West Albany High took a 48-43 lead into the fourth quarter Thursday night in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball matchup at South Albany.
But the RedHawks dominated the fourth quarter, out-scoring the Bulldogs 13-2 down the stretch for a 56-50 victory.
South Albany sophomore guard DeShawn Gilliam played a key role in the comeback. His layup with just over 2 minutes left to play gave the RedHawks a 52-50 lead. He then made a pair of free throws in the final 30 seconds to push South Albany’s lead to four points.
West Albany senior Michael Cale drives past two RedHawks defenders Thursday. Cale scored a team-high 13 points for the Bulldogs.
South Albany sophomore DeShawn Williams made the go-ahead layup for the RedHawks Thursday in a 56-50 win over West Albany.
West Albany's Nathan Marshall (10) and South Albany's Isaiah Sim (2) tangle under the basket. South Albany defeated West Albany 56-50 on Thursday December 16, 2021.
South Albany's Kaden Younger (24) drives past West Albany's Porter Kelley (22). South Albany defeated West Albany 56-50 on Thursday December 16, 2021.
West Albany's Wyatt Lyon (20) brings the ball up the court while guarded by South Albany's Jason Patrick (1). South Albany defeated West Albany 56-50 on Thursday December 16, 2021.
South Albany junior forward Isaiah Sim made two free throws in the closing seconds for the final margin. Gilliam finished with a game-high 21 points and Sim scored 13. Senior guard Jason Patrick made four 3-pointers to score 12 points.
The win was especially sweet for a RedHawks squad which started the season 0-5. A couple of those losses were close games, including a 61-59 loss to Woodburn and a 53-50 loss to Liberty.
Gilliam said the RedHawks had opportunities in those games but weren’t able to make the plays they needed late in the game.
“We needed a win, bad,” Gilliam said after the victory. “Cross-town rivalry, you’ve got the whole crowd involved, you just got to think of it almost like bragging rights. Just stay motivated and keep pushing.”
South Albany coach Tim Matuszak said the victory lifts the spirits of the entire program.
“We were walking around a little bit with our tail between our legs, not being too happy at 0-5 and the way that we started. So we just buckled into our defense the last two days. We picked apart a little bit at West Albany’s personnel, but scheme-wise it wasn’t about what they were doing, it was just making sure that we locked down into defense. That’s our culture: defend and rebound,” Matuszak said.
Defensive rebounding had been an issue for the RedHaws early in the season as they were regularly giving up 20 offensive rebounds a game. Gilliam said the players focused on that, especially in the fourth quarter.
“We needed to box out, get rebounds and push the ball,” Gilliam said.
The Bulldogs led throughout the game prior to the RedHawks’ fourth-quarter rally. West Albany was up 16-11 after the first quarter and 33-26 at the half.