Pac-12 women: Ducks blow out USC

USC outscored Oregon 8-5 to go into halftime trailing 43-32. Both teams' shot-making improved significantly in the second, with each hitting at least 60% from the floor.

The Ducks missed their first five shots of the game while USC raced out to a seven-point lead. Ionescu scored back-to-back baskets in the first quarter for her only points of the first half when she had eight assists.

(8) STANFORD 69, COLORADO 66: Junior Kiana Williams hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, then stole the ball from Mya Hollingshed and sank a 40-footer at the buzzer to send eighth-ranked Stanford past the Buffaloes.

Williams, whose 29 points and seven 3-pointers were both career highs, looked as stunned as the Buffaloes and their fans as her teammates swarmed her and celebrated in a pile in front of their bench while the officials went to the monitors to confirm the basket was good.

The Buffaloes (15-10, 4-10) were on the verge of their first win over a Top 25 team since 2016, but they were held without a basket over the final 3:06 after taking a 64-59 lead and they missed four of six free throws in the final 26 seconds with a chance to ice it.