Pac-12 roundup: Ducks roll past Golden Bears

EUGENE — There was no letdown for Oregon. Far from it.
Two days after winning a top-10 showdown with Stanford, Satou Sabally scored 31 points and the other four Oregon starters also scored in double figures as the No. 6 Ducks rolled to a 105-52 Pac-12 women's basketball rout of struggling California on Sunday.
“Our coaches did a really good job of getting us ready to go,” Oregon’s Erin Boley said. “They made sure that we knew that this can’t be an up and down (scenario), where every game we play differently depending on who the opponent is.
“We have to be ready to play to our potential and not who the opponent is.”
Oregon coach Kelly Graves said he had concerns during a Saturday practice that his team was still in a celebratory mood about the win over Stanford rather than preparing for a Cal team now on a six-game losing streak
“We were a little less than focused at a Pac-12 level. We got them together and had some words,” Graves said. “They were ready this morning, you could tell. They were pretty dialed in.”
Oregon (15-2, 5-1) was simply dominant in nearly every statistical category. The Ducks shot 60% to Cal’s 39%. Oregon had a 36-27 advantage in rebounds, and the Ducks matched their season high with 14 steals as Cal committed 22 turnovers in stark contrast to Oregon’s 8, leading to a 34-8 advantage in points off turnovers.
The Oregon starters shot 73% with Sabally finishing 10 for 13 from the field. Boley made six of eight 3-pointers for 22 points while Ruthy Hebard added 16 points on 8-for-10 shooting, Sabrina Ionescu had 14 points to go with 10 assists and Minyon Moore chipped 11 points and six assists.
With that balance, Graves said “we’re very hard to beat. That’s always been our M.O. in the last few years, we have a lot of different weapons and on any given night somebody different can have a big game.”
Jazlen Green led the Bears (8-9, 0-6) with 16 points and Sara Anastasieska added 15.
Sabally had 22 points by halftime as the Ducks led 57-27 while shooting 65% overall, with Sabally and Hebard a combined 14-for-18 from the field in the opening 20 minutes.
The Oregon lead reached 83-41 after three quarters, with Boley in particular showing she was back on target after going 2 for 12 on 3-pointers in the past three games.
(18) ARIZONA STATE 65, WASHINGTON STATE 56: Ja'Tavia Tapley and Robbi Ryan scored 20 points apiece and Reili Richardson had all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter as the Sun Devils rallied for the road win in Pullman, Washington.
Washington State led by as many as 10 in the third quarter when Borislava Hristova had 11 of her 22 points, but Tapley and Ryan combined for all 18 of the Sun Devils points in the quarter and closed the deficit to 46-42.
The game was tight, but after Chanelle Molina's 3-pointer pulled Washington State within 57-56 at the 3:11 mark, the Sun Devils scored the last eight points. The Cougars missed their last four shots and had three turnovers.
Arizona State (15-4, 5-2), which has won five straight, shot 29% in the first half and 48% in the second.
Washington State (9-9, 2-4) shot 32% in the second half.
The Sun Devils went 2 of 16 in the first quarter and trailed 12-6.
(21) ARIZONA 66, WASHINGTON 58: Aari McDonald scored 25 points with nine rebounds and the Wildcats bounced back from an early 19-point deficit to win in Seattle.
Arizona (15-3, 4-3) took a three-point lead into the final quarter and stretched it to 10 after a 7-0 run that McDonald capped with two free throws with 28 seconds remaining.
The Wildcats never led in the first half when the Huskies' Amber Melgoza scored 18 of her 24 points with Washington leading 27-9 after one quarter and 38-29 at halftime. But Arizona moved in front 49-46 with McDonald and Cate Reese scoring six points each in the third quarter.
Besides McDonald's 55th consecutive game scoring in double figures, Sam Thomas added 12 points and Reese and Helena Pueyo 10 each.
The teams combined to make only 5 of 33 from the arc but the Wildcats made 22 of 29 free throws to 7 of 10 for Washington (10-7, 2-4), which lost its fourth straight.
Haley Van Dyke added 11 points and nine rebounds for Washington.