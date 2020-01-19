Pac-12 roundup: Ducks roll past Golden Bears

EUGENE — There was no letdown for Oregon. Far from it.

Two days after winning a top-10 showdown with Stanford, Satou Sabally scored 31 points and the other four Oregon starters also scored in double figures as the No. 6 Ducks rolled to a 105-52 Pac-12 women's basketball rout of struggling California on Sunday.

“Our coaches did a really good job of getting us ready to go,” Oregon’s Erin Boley said. “They made sure that we knew that this can’t be an up and down (scenario), where every game we play differently depending on who the opponent is.

“We have to be ready to play to our potential and not who the opponent is.”

Oregon coach Kelly Graves said he had concerns during a Saturday practice that his team was still in a celebratory mood about the win over Stanford rather than preparing for a Cal team now on a six-game losing streak

“We were a little less than focused at a Pac-12 level. We got them together and had some words,” Graves said. “They were ready this morning, you could tell. They were pretty dialed in.”