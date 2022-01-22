OSU wrestling: Beavers win duals at Wyoming, Northern Colorado

Oregon State wrestlers won seven of the team’s 10 bouts Saturday against Wyoming as the Beavers pushed their dual winning streak to four straight with a 22-12 win over the Cowboys.

OSU won the first five bouts between the teams, which included No. 17 Hunter Willits’ 4-3 decision over No. 11 Jacob Wright at 157 pounds. No. 15 Trey Munoz later followed up with a 3-2 decision over No. 14 Tate Samuelson at 184. His win sealed the bout for the Beavers, who went 2-0 on a two-day trip after defeating Northern Colorado, 30-15, on Friday.

Two of the Beavers’ seven victories went into extra time. The first featured Willits’ 4-3 win, which went to tiebreakers. Tenth-ranked heavyweight Gary Traub extended his win streak to 14 bouts with a 3-1 decision over Terren Swartz. That bout also went extras, to sudden victory, and capped the Beavers’ 10-point win. Traub is now 5-0 in bouts that go OT on the year.

No. 16 Brandon Kaylor, at 125, started the Beavers' day off on a strong note, picking up an 11-3 major decision over Brendon Garcia. It marked Kaylor’s 15th win of the season and 11th in a row.

No. 13 Devan Turner pushed OSU’s lead to 7-0 when he downed No. 33 Job Greenwood, 5-2, at 133. Turner is now 16-4 on the year, having won 10 straight.

Grant Willits, ranked 14th nationally, earned his team-leading 19th win of the season with a 3-1 decision over Chase Zollman, his second victory of the year over the Cowboy at 141 pounds. Willits has also won 11 straight bouts.

Cory Crooks made it 13-0 in favor of the Beavers when the nation’s No. 28 wrestler at 149 picked up an 11-6 decision over Jaron Jensen. Crooks improved to 10-5 on the year with the win.

Against Northern Colorado, Munoz picked up his second pin of the season, with both coming at the 2:13 mark.

Turner (133), Crooks (149), Hunter Willits (157) and Mateo Olmos (174) all won bouts via decisions for the Beavers.

Olmos won his 11th bout of the season, doing so with a 4-1 decision over Damen Pape. All 11 of his victories this season have come via decisions, and he is 5-1 in duals.

