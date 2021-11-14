OSU wrestling: Beavers fall to No. 2 Nittany Lions

Brandon Kaylor and Hunter Willits each picked up wins but the Oregon State wrestling team dropped a 32-7 decision to No. 2 Penn State Saturday in Manheim, Pennsylvania.

Kaylor won his 125-pound bout against Penn State’s Baylor Shunk, 16-9, to put the Beavers on the board first.

Penn State picked up wins at 133, 141 and 149 to go up 9-3 before Willits scored a 19-6 major decision over the Nittany Lions’ Joey Blumer.

Penn State won the last five bouts of the night to post the 32-7 victory.

On Sunday, Devan Turner, Grant Willits, Cory Crooks, Hunter Willits, Mason Reiniche, Mateo Olmos and Jackson McKinney all went 2-1 at the Journeymen Wrestling/Defense Soap Collegiate Classic at Spooky Nook.

The event, which featured 13 teams, concluded the Beavers’ two-day trip to Pennsylvania.

Turner won his first two matches at 133, both by 4-3 decisions over Army’s Mark Montgomery and Lehigh’s Malyke Hines. He was defeated 4-0 to end the day.

Grant Willits, at 141 pounds, also won his first two matches, both by decision. He opened with a 7-2 victory over Penn’s Carmen Ferrante, before downing Army’s Cody Shie, 8-6. Willits dropped a 12-7 bout to end his day.

All three of Crooks’ bouts ended in decision. He dropped his first of the day at 149, but rebounded for a 6-3 win over Lehigh’s Manzona Bryant. He ended his day with a 5-3 win over teammate Lane Stigall.

Hunter Willits opened his morning at 157 with a 3-1 win over Bloomsburg’s Alex Carida, then picked up his second victory via a 5-2 decision over Markus Hartman from Army. Willits was edged 4-2 in his finale.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Reiniche won his first bout at 174, a 10-1 major decision over Michael Doggett from Harvard. Reiniche lost his second bout but ended his day with a 3-1 decision over Central Michigan’s Bret Fedewa.

Olmos, the reigning Pac-12 wrestler of the week, won 5-2 over Fedewa to open his day. He followed that with a 10-5 decision over Bloomsburg’s Tanner Culver. His day ended, however, via a major decision loss.

McKinney was a 9-2 (over Penn’s Connor Strong) and 4-1 winner (Long Island’s James Langan) over his first two bouts. He was narrowly edged by Penn State’s Donovan Ball, 3-2, in his final bout.

Oregon State is back in action Nov. 27 when the Beavers visit Iowa in Iowa City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.