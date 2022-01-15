OSU wrestling: Beavers claim workmanlike victory over Little Rock

The University of Arkansas at Little-Rock wrestling program was created in 2018 and is in just its third season. The Trojans are still in the process of building their squad and that makes them a different kind of challenge than most of the teams on the Oregon State schedule.

The Beavers hosted Little Rock on Friday night at Gill Coliseum, sweeping all 10 matches and claiming a 34-0 team victory. Oregon State coach Chris Pendleton praised the approach of his wrestlers, particularly those in the lighter weights.

“I thought we had a lot of really workmanlike matches, I think especially with a couple of our guys in the light weights that had been really facing a lot of high-level competition. For them, it was good seeing them get up for a guy that might not be ranked as high as what they’ve been facing. It’s really easy to get excited to wrestle a top-10 guy, to be the hunter. Being the hunted isn’t the funnest thing in the world and it’s not always the most motivating thing,” Pendleton said.

The Beavers dominated the lower weight classes with Brandon Kaylor (125) and Devan Turner (133) both recording major decisions. Grant Willits (141) took a 10-3 decision over Conner Ward and Corey Crooks (149) closed out the match with a 3-1 victory over Joseph Bianchi in one of the most competitive matches of the night. Bianchi was recently named the Pac-12 Conference wrestler of the week.

“That was a really gutty match,” Pendleton said. “Bianchi is one of their ranked guys, NCAA qualifier, and it was good seeing Cory pick up a win against a ranked opponent when he might not have been feeling 100%.”

For fans, the highlight of the night may have been the heavyweight match between Oregon State’s redshirt senior Gary Traub and Little Rock freshman Josiah Hill. Hill is in the upper range of the 285-pound division and had a noticeable size advantage.

The match was close throughout and Traub trailed, 6-4, late in the third period after a takedown by Hill. But true to his nickname, “Gas Tank Gary” got the reversal in the closing seconds of regulation to force extra time. After a scoreless first and second overtime periods, Traub showed his resolve in the third overtime, scoring five points for an 11-6 victory.

“It was a wild, entertaining match for the fans. Not so much for the coaches on both sides,” Pendleton said.

The dual meet started with a contest at 157 pounds between Oregon State’s Hunter Willits and Little Rock’s Chase Tebbets. Willits started the Beavers off with a 7-2 victory. Matthew Olguin followed up with a 6-1 decision over Tyler Brennan at 165.

Little Rock appeared to earn its first victory of the night when the officials awarded a fall to Tristin Wills in his match against Oregon State’s Aaron Olmos at 174. But Pendleton challenged the ruling and after a video review the officials reversed their decision. Given a second life, Olmos came away with an 8-5 decision.

“There was a locked hand violation really early in the sequence,” Pendleton said, adding that Olmos seemed to be aware of the violation and relaxed for a moment expecting the official to step in.

All of this action also took place right on the edge of Oregon State’s new competition mat, which is substantially larger than the mat it replaced. Pendleton said coaches told the team they needed to be aware of the increased space.

“There’s not going to be any getting saved by the out of bounds. You’ve got to wrestle on the edge of the mat,” Pendleton said.

In his Gill Coliseum debut, redshirt freshman Trey Munoz defeated Tanner Mendoza by technical fall (25-10 at 6:09) at 184 pounds. At 197, Oregon State’s Ryan Reyez had a comfortable third-period lead before Little Rock’s Brooks Sacharczyk scored a flurry of points to tighten the score. Reyez ultimately finished with a 16-14 decision.

Friday’s victory extended the winning streaks for several of the Beavers. Traub has won 13 consecutive matches, Kaylor has won nine in a row and Turner has won eight straight.

The Beavers are back on the road next weekend, taking on Northern Colorado on Friday and Wyoming on Saturday. The trip is a homecoming for Hunter Willits and Grant Willits who are from Pueblo, Colorado. It is also a meaningful trip for Pendleton, who spent four years as the head assistant coach at Wyoming.

“It’s always fun to get to compete against friends. Coach (Mark) Branch is a guy that’s more than a friend, he’s like a big brother, mentor. I know how tough his teams are, how tough an environment it is to wrestle,” Pendleton said.

