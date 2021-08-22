OSU women's soccer: Beavers beat Fresno State 2-1

Helena Brown and Amber Jackson scored goals for Oregon State as the Beavers women’s soccer team defeated Fresno State 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in Corvallis.

The nonconference win moved Oregon State to 2-0 on the season.

"Today we competed against a Fresno State team that challenged our ability on the ball and off the ball," said Lauren Sinacola, Oregon State head coach. "I'm proud of the effort our players put in today and we are excited about the opportunity to learn from this win and continue our growth as a team."

According to a university news release, the Beavers came out strong early. Freshman McKenna Martinez took a shot at the 3-minute mark, but it was caught by the goalkeeper. At thirteen minutes in, Brown, a red-shirt junior, found the net with an assist from Martinez.

In the second half, Jackson, a sophomore, put the Beavers up 2-0 over the Bulldogs at the 49-minute mark with an assist from junior Sophie Conrad.