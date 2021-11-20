 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

OSU women's basktball: Beavers finish home stand with rout of Cal State Bakersfield

  • Updated
  • 0
Gallery: Oregon State vs Bakersfield basketball 14

Freshman guard AJ Marotte scored a game-high 19 points Saturday in Oregon State's 82-51 victory over Cal State Bakersfield at Gill Coliseum.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

The Oregon State women's basketball team wrapped up its season-opening home stand on Saturday with an 82-51 victory over Cal State Bakersfield.

The Beavers (3-0) were led by freshman guards AJ Marotte, who scored 19 points, and Greta Kamprschroeder, who finished with 13 points and had three assists and a steal.

The game was competitive through the first quarter but the Beavers pulled away with a 19-7 advantage in the second quarter. Oregon State dominated inside, outscoring the Roadrunners 38-24 in the paint and outrebounding Cal State Bakersfield 38-16. 

Taya Corosdale had 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots for the Beavers.

Post Vanessa Austin led the Roadrunners (1-2) with 14 points and guard Andie Easley scored 12.

The Beavers have a pair of neutral-site games coming up this week against high-profile opponents. Oregon State will face No. 13 Michigan on Friday and Notre Dame on Saturday.

This story will be updated.

More Beaver sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News