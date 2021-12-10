OSU women's basketball: Talia von Oelhoffen scores 19 in Beavers' victory

Oregon State built a 19-point halftime lead and cruised to victory over Monmouth University on Friday night in West Long Branch, New Jersey.

The final score was 72-58 for the 23rd-ranked Beavers (5-2).

"We talked about putting together more than a quarter. I thought the first half was excellent. I loved the way we competed in the first half," Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said in his postgame interview.

Freshman point guard Talia von Oelhoffen led Oregon State with 19 points, five assists and seven rebounds. Forward Taylor Jones had 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Post Jelena Mitrovic came off the bench to score nine points and had a team-high 10 rebounds along with two blocked shots.

Von Oelhoffen was particularly effective getting to the free-throw line. She went 7-for-7 from the line and the Beavers made 19 of 25 attempts for the game.

Mitrovic said the team emphasized getting out to a fast start.

"We knew that our focus has to be to start from the beginning. We've struggled a little bit with that in the past. So we talked about it and I think we did a pretty good job," Mitrovic said.

Oregon State was without forward Kennedy Brown. She made the trip and while she missed the game due to injury, Brown is expected to return to the lineup soon. In her absence, Ellie Mack joined the starting lineup and had eight points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Beavers built a 41-22 halftime lead and it appeared the contest would be a route. But the Hawks (4-4) went on a 14-2 run to start the second half, cutting the lead to 43-36. The Beavers closed the quarter with a 14-8 run of their own to take a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Rueck gave credit to Monmouth for making the game competitive in the second half.

"They came out of the locker room fired up," Rueck said. "They're a tough, hard-nosed defensive team that has a veteran point guard."

Rueck was happy with the way his team responded to Monmouth's run.

"I liked that we absorbed the run that they made in that third quarter, got control of the game again and then put them away in the fourth," Rueck said.

Monmouth point guard Stella Clark had 12 points and nine assists. Jen Louro led the Hawks with 15 points and post Belle Kranbuhl added 12 points.

Oregon State will wrap up this East Coast trip with a game at Villanova (4-5) on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 10 a.m. PST.

