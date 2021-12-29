OSU women's basketball: Colorado, Utah games postponed

The Oregon State women's basketball team's games against Colorado and Utah, originally scheduled for Friday and Sunday, have been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 issues within the Buffalo and Ute programs.

The Beavers are scheduled to play at California on Friday, Jan. 7 and at Stanford on Sunday, Jan. 9.

This weekend's cancellations make it three consecutive games which have been impacted by the pandemic surge. Oregon State's game against North Carolina Central which was scheduled for Tuesday has also been canceled.

