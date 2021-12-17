OSU women's basketball: Beavers rout Vandals at Maui Jim Classic

Oregon State was red-hot from beyond the arc Friday night in a 79-49 victory over Idaho at the Maui Jim Maui Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Beavers made 16 of 30 attempts from beyond the arc (53%) at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Freshman guard Greta Kampschroeder led the barrage, making 4 of 7 from deep as she scored a team-high 16 points. Téa Adams hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points and Talia von Oelhoffen also hit three treys while scoring 11 points. Taylor Jones tallied 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Adams, a graduate transfer from San Diego State, was inserted into the starting lineup for the first time in her career at Oregon State and responded with a strong all-around game, leading the team with seven assists. As a team, Oregon State had 23 assists on 28 made shots and committed 13 total turnovers.

The Beavers held the Vandals to just three points in the first quarter and built a 31-15 halftime lead. Idaho shot 19 for 71 from the field (27%) and was 8 for 35 on 3-point attempts (23%).

Ashlyn Wallace led the Vandals (1-8) with 16 points and four assists.

Oregon State (6-3) will play Northern Iowa at 7 p.m. Sunday to conclude the event. The Beavers will then be off through Christmas, returning to action on Dec. 28 against North Carolina Central at Gill Coliseum.

