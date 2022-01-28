OSU women's basketball:Beavers rally for overtime win over USC

Kennedy Brown wrestled a loose ball away from USC's Rayah Marshall and scored as time expired to give Oregon State a 63-61 overtime victory over the Trojans on Friday night at Gill Coliseum.

Brown's layup capped a comeback victory for the Beavers, who trailed by seven points with 3 minutes left to play in the Pac-12 Conference women's basketball game.

Oregon State guard Talia von Oelhoffen led the rally, scoring 17 of her career-high 31 points in the fourth quarter. For the game, von Oelhoffen made 10 of 21 field-goal attempts, including 5 of 10 3-pointers.

Oregon State played for the final shot in the overtime period, taking the ball out of bounds following a timeout with 16 seconds left to play and the score tied, 61-61. The Beavers got the ball to Ellie Mack, whose jumper on the right baseline was blocked by Marshall. Brown battled for possession with Marshall and came away with the ball just in time to score the winning basket.

This is the second overtime victory in Pac-12 play for Oregon State (10-5, 3-2), who defeated Colorado 69-66 in extra time at Gill Coliseum on Jan. 17.

The Beavers started out fast. Von Oelhoffen made two 3-pointers and scored 10 first-quarter points. But the Trojans shot the ball well in the quarter, making 10 of 17 from the field to take a 22-18 lead into the second quarter.

Neither team shot well in the second quarter as the Trojans outscored the Beavers 8-6 to take a 30-24 halftime lead.

Brown finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Freshman guard AJ Marotte added seven points off the bench.

Marshall led USC with 17 points and added 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. Jordyn Jenkins had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Oregon State is slated to host UCLA at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gill Coliseum.

