OSU women's basketball: Beavers' home game against NC Central is canceled

The Oregon State women’s basketball team’s contest against North Carolina Central has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Eagles’ program. The Beavers were slated to play NCCU Tuesday Dec. 28 at 6 p.m.
The Beavers are scheduled to open Pac-12 play on Dec. 31 when Colorado visits Gill Coliseum.
OSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Sunday: Oregon State 70, Northern Iowa 59
Next: North Carolina Central at Oregon State, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Les Gehrett
Sports editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today