OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to Wolverines, 61-52

Oregon State lost a low-scoring contest to Michigan on Friday in a matchup of top-20 teams at the Daytona Beach Invitational.

The No. 12 Wolverines (6-0) held off the 16th-ranked Beavers (3-1), 61-52.

Michigan took the early lead and took a 31-23 advantage into halftime. Oregon State has been a good third-quarter team this season and that trend continued on Friday. The Beavers outscored the Wolverines 17-9 in the quarter to pull even at 40-40 entering the final quarter.

Oregon State couldn't maintain that momentum, however. The Beavers went scoreless for more than 4 minutes to start the quarter as Michigan rebuilt its lead, going up 47-40 before Oregon State forward Kennedy Brown finally put the Beavers on the board with layup.

Oregon State would cut the lead to four down the stretch, but could get no closer.

The Beavers committed 23 turnovers and in his postgame interview on KEJO, Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said that was the key to the game.

"It was just a combination of their pressure putting us on our heels and then our mistakes, plus foul trouble," Rueck said.

Brown led Oregon State with 12 points. She also grabbed 10 rebounds and had four blocked shots. Brown did most of her scoring at the free-throw line, making 8 of 12 attempts.

Oregon State forward Taya Corosdale scored four points and led the team with 11 rebounds.

Both teams shot a low percentage from the field. Oregon State went 18 for 52 (35%) and Michigan made 19 of 58 attempts (33%). Michigan made 18 of 24 free-throw attempts while Oregon State made 10 of 18.

The Beavers were called for 24 fouls. Brown fouled out, Taylor Jones had four, and Talia von Oelhoffen and Greta Kampschroeder each had three. Rueck said an unusually high number of fouls were called on the Beavers.

"I don't think we've ever had more than 24 fouls," Rueck said.

Michigan's star forward Naz Hillmon scored a game-high 20 points and had 13 rebounds and four steals.

On Saturday, the Beavers will play Notre Dame (5-1) at 4 p.m. in their second game at the Daytona Beach Invitational. The Irish lost to Georgia, 71-67, in overtime on Friday.

