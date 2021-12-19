OSU women's basketball: Beavers defeat Northern Iowa at Maui Jim Classic

Oregon State defeated Northern Iowa, 70-59, Sunday night in the final game of the Maui Jim Maui Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Oregon State took control of the game early, building a 20-13 lead at the end of the first quarter and stretching that advantage to 38-24 at halftime.

The Panthers chipped away at the lead in the second, pulling as close as seven points in the fourth quarter. But the Beavers responded with a 3-pointer by Greta Kampschroeder and Northern Iowa was not able to make another run.

Kampshroeder made 3 of 4 attempts from beyond the arc and finished with 13 points. Point guard Talia von Oelhoffen had 14 points and six assists, five rebounds and two blocks. Forward Taylor Jones also had 14 points to go with nine rebounds. Téa Adams started her second straight game and had four points and five assists.

Kampschroeder was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament and von Oelhoffen and Jones were named first-team all-tournament.

Karli Rucker led the Panthers (7-4) with 17 points.

Oregon State will be off until Tuesday, Dec 28 when the Beavers will host North Carolina Central.

