OSU women's basketball: Beavers defeat Bruins 72-58

Oregon State overcame first-half foul trouble to take a 72-58 victory over UCLA on Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

Freshman point guard Talia von Oelhoffen sat out most of the first half after picking up her second personal foul 6 minutes into the game. Center Kennedy Brown was forced to sit most of the second half following her fourth foul midway through the third quarter.

But the Beavers got the win behind a balanced offensive performance. Von Oelhoffen led the team with 21 points, Taya Corosdale added 18 and Ellie Mack had 17. The Beavers made 8 of 19 3-point attempts (42%).

Oregon State will play at Arizona State at 5 p.m. Friday in a game which will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

This story will be updated.

