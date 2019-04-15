PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — Ellie Slama fired a 1-over 72 Monday to lead the Oregon State women’s golf team in the opening round of the Pac-12 championship.
The Beavers shot a 30-over 314 at the par-71, 6,131-yard Palos Verdes Golf Club and are in 11th place with 36 holes to play.
The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with tee times off No. 1 and No. 10. Live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
Slama started on the 10th hole and had birdies on the par-4 11th, par-4 14th, par-3 15th and par-3 fourth holes.
Nicole Schroeder carded a 9-over 80, and Olivia Benzin, Susie Cavanagh and Mari Nishiura each finished with a 10-over 81.
No. 1 USC was the only team that finished under par in the opening round with a 1-under 283. Albane Valenzuela of Stanford has a four-stroke individual lead after posting a 6-under 65.
Pac-12 Networks will air live coverage of the finishing holes in the final round of the championship at 2 p.m. Wednesday.