An otherwise positive trip to Maui ended on a sour note for the Oregon State women's basketball team.
The No. 8 Beavers fought and clawed their way back on Saturday night but just couldn’t get over the hump as this time, Oregon State was unable to overcome a slow start.
A day after struggling to a 13-13 tie after the first quarter against Eastern Washington in the opening game of the Maui Jim Maui Classic, the Beavers found themselves down 16 points in the first half to an even better Texas A&M team.
And while Oregon State battled back, the Beavers eventually came up just short, dropping a 76-70 decision to the Aggies, who are likely to jump back into The Associated Press top 25 on Monday.
It was the Beavers first loss in the tournament they have been hosting for three years.
“Give them credit, they played well from the beginning,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said of the Aggies, who led 24-14 after the first quarter and were up 30-14 in the second quarter.
“They were ready to play, they were the aggressive team right of the bat and we were reacting. It's like we thought it was going to be easy or something and obviously it wasn’t. (Texas A&M) is a really good basketball team with a lot of talent.”
The Beavers were tied with Eastern Washington after the first quarter before quickly righting the ship on Friday and cruising to a 93-45 victory.
But on Saturday, Oregon State let Chennedy Carter get off to a fast start and she helped A&M to an early lead. The sophomore guard, who was the national freshman of the year last season, scored 13 of her game-high 27 points on 5-for-9 shooting in the opening period.
The Aggies made it 30-14 with a quick 6-0 burst to open the second before the Beavers managed to cut into the deficit and trailed 42-32 at the half.
Oregon State clamped down defensively, blanking the Aggies the last 3:39 and using a 6-0 run to close the third quarter to get within 53-50.
The Aggies were just 4 for 16 from the floor while the Beavers were 8 for 18 in outscoring Texas A&M 18-11.
Aleah Goodman’s steal and layup with just over eight minutes left tied the game at 56-all.
But the Beavers could never take the lead.
“It seems to happen a lot when you get behind you come all the way back,” Rueck said of not being able to get the lead. “Then it’s just not enough. You run out of gas or something or they decide hey we’ve had a lead and let’s go. We’ve been on the other side of this where people come back and then we pull away.”
Katie McWilliams finished with a team-high 19 points and drew praise from her coach.
“I thought Katie really did a great job rallying this team as a leader,” he said. “When we needed somebody to spark us in the first half when there wasn’t much going for us she really stepped up. I was so proud of her and the way she responded and had a huge game for us tonight.”
Goodman added 14 points and Mikayla Pivec 10, although she missed two free throws with 22 seconds left and the Beavers down one.
Carter finished with 27 but scored just three in the second half. Kayla Wells picked up the slack and finished with 20 while Ciera Johnson chipped in 11.
Against Eastern Washington, Kat Tudor scored eight points in a game-changing 18-0 second-quarter run for the Beavers, including burying back-to-back three-pointers for a 32-17 lead.
Goodman had a career-high 22 points, hitting 8 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.
“I was just trying to get what our team needed going to the basket a lot,” Goodman said. “Our shots weren’t falling early so I kind of made it a priority to get to the rim.”
Rueck said he was unaware Goodman had set a career high but “I knew she had a great game, she was everywhere,” he said.
Destiny Slocum added 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while Pivec chipped in 14 and Tudor 12.
“That’s one thing that is really, really good about this team is no matter who’s not hitting or whatever, someone else is going to pull through and we’re just so deep in that area where it can be anyone’s career night and anyone can step up big for us,” Goodman said.
Taya Corosdale added nine points for the Beavers, with all nine coming in the first quarter to help keep the Beavers from falling behind.
“Taya really held us together in that first little bit,” Goodman said. “She was kind of the only one hitting and she did a really good job.”
The Beavers will return home to face another test against Duke on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
“A lot of lessons learned, that’s what the preseason is about,” Rueck said. “Of course you want to win them all and you want to learn lessons as you’re winning and sometimes that doesn’t happen the way you want.”