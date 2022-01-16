OSU track and field: Nelson and McLaughlin win events in Seattle

The Oregon State women's track and field team capped competition at the UW Indoor Preview, hosted by the University of Washington, with two event wins on Saturday. Senior Emma Nelson landed first in the high jump while redshirt senior Keely McLaughlin cliched first in the shot put.

Nelson matched her indoor personal best of 5 feet, 7 inches in the high jump. In the shot put, Keely McLaughlin recorded a toss of 43-9¾.

In the long jump, freshman Jaaden Steele posted a third-place finish with a mark of 36-8.5½.

On the track, freshman Jillian Brown stopped the clock at 3 minutes, 4.94 seconds in the 1000 meters to place second and also placed third in the 600 meters with a time of 1:37.86. Freshman Jada Hurley advanced to the 60-meter dash final after stopping the clock at 7.76 to finish fourth in the qualifying round. Hurley finished sixth overall in the 60-meter final, clocking a time of 7.80.

Sophomore Adael Scatena notched fifth-place finishes in the 200 meters and 400 meters, clocking times of 25.46 and 57.88 (PR), respectively. Scatena also recorded sixth-place finishes in the 60-meter hurdles qualifying and final rounds with times of 9.18 and 9.29, respectively.

The Beavers will compete at the Portland Indoor 2 meet, hosted by the University of Portland, on Jan. 22-23.

