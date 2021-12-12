OSU track and field: Moersdorf sets record in triple jump

Oregon State junior Anneke Moersdorf set a new program record in the indoor triple jump with a leap of 39 feet, 7¾ inches on Saturday at the Spokane Invitational.
Moersdorf jump surpassed the previous record of 38-8¾ set by Lucinda Howard in 2016. The Beavers tallied three first-place finishes and three second-place performances.
"We were so impressed with the facility here in Spokane. The energy in the stadium, the crowd, and professional setup made for a great atmosphere," coach Louie Quintana said. "We had as good of a day as we have ever had as a program. Top to bottom, we were in it, competitive and very good."
Emma Nelson landed first in the high jump, recording a personal-best leap of 5-7. The Beavers notched second-place finishes in the long jump with sophomore Delaney Bahn's personal best leap of 18-9 and in the triple jump with Moersdorf's record-setting jump. Moersdorf also clocked a personal-best in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.01 seconds in the final to place third overall.
In the 5,000 meters, Grace Fetherstonhaugh and Kaylee Mitchell clinched first and second with times of 16:26.02 and 16:42.61, respectively. Adael Scatena finished first in the 400 meters with a personal best of 57.52.
In her debut meet, Jada Hurley advanced to the 60-meter finals and finished fifth overall with a time of 7.70. Hurley also led the Beavers in the 200 meters, placing sixth with a time of 25.34.
This was the first meet of the indoor season for the Beavers, who will be back in action on Jan. 9 in Portland.