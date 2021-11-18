OSU roundup: Softball adds six recruits to class of 2022

Oregon State softball coach Laura Berg has announced a six-player signing class as Jenna Birch (Loomis, Calif./Del Oro HS), Madyson Clark (Claremont, Calif./Claremont HS), Kaiea Higa (Maple Valley, Wash./Tahoma HS), Morgan Howey (Arcadia, Calif./Arcadia HS), Shaylen McDowell (Roseville, Calif./Roseville HS) and Sydney Saenz (El Paso, Texas/Americas HS) have signed their National Letters of Intent.

Birch, a right-handed infielder, hit .368 with nine home runs, six doubles and 26 runs batted in during her junior season at Del Oro High School. Birch is ranked 34th among the 2022 overall prospects.

Clark preps at Claremont High School and plays travel ball with the California Cruisers. The right-handed shortstop was named first-team all-league and Division Four All-CIF Southern Section during her junior season.

Higa, a right-handed infielder, is ranked 29th by the 2022 Extra Elite 100 Player rankings and played in the PGF Futures All-American game in 2021. She is the Tahoma High School all-time and single-season home run record holder.

Howey hit .538 for Arcadia High School during her junior season with 41 runs batted in and 32 runs scored in 22 games, adding 11 extra base hits and two home runs. She was named first team all-league and all-area along with an All-CIF South Section Division 3 nod.

McDowell, the speedster, hit .507 with 10 doubles, 16 stolen bases, four home runs and 28 runs batted in during her junior campaign with Roseville High School. The team's most valuable player led the league in batting average, stolen bases, RBI and on-base percentage to help her team win the league title and earn all-league first team last season.

Saenz is coming off a junior season in which she hit .540 with 12 home runs, 16 extra base hits, and 47 runs batted after batting .381 as a sophomore with five home runs and 22 RBI. In 2021, she was named third team all-state, helping Americas to a 22-8 overall record and 16-5 league record to claim Bi-District and Area Champions in the state of Texas.

Men's golf

Coach Jon Reehoorn has announced that Collin Hodgkinson and Rylan Johnson have signed National Letters of Intent to join the program for the 2022-23 season.

Hodgkinson is a native of Beaverton, while Johnson will make the trip to Corvallis from Gilbert, Ariz.

“We are excited to welcome both Collin and Rylan to Corvallis,” Reehoorn said. “We believe both young men will fit right into our program as high achievers in the classroom along with a true love for the game of golf and to simply compete non-stop to keep getting better. As the Oregon and Arizona Players of the Year, Collin and Rylan have proven to be comfortable in the spotlight and have the confidence in themselves to perform when it matters most. Individually, both have similar games in that they have the ability to make birdies in bunches.”

Hodgkinson is the 2021 Oregon Junior Golfer of the Year and won the OGA Peter Jacobsen Challenge shooting a 67 in each round. He also won the Oregon Junior Stroke Play Championship (69-68-72) and the Pacific Northwest (PNGA) Junior Boys’ Championship.

Johnson is the 2021 Junior Golf Association Player of the Year. He is ranked 20th in the class of 2022 by the Junior Golf Scoreboard nationally.

