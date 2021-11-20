OSU roundup: Mitchell competes at NCAA cross-country championships

Oregon State's Kaylee Mitchell was the lone representative of the cross-country program on Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Tallahassee, Florida.

The redshirt sophomore finished the 6K course in 20 minutes, 20.3 seconds to place 77th in the field of 250 runners.

"Kaylee ran valiantly," said head coach Louie Quintana. "She got a slow start and was about in the 150s early in the race, so she just kept moving up. You get to a certain point where it just becomes really hard to keep passing these elite runners, but I'm proud of her. She has fought all year and she is determined, as am I, to have our entire team lining up next fall."

BYU's Whittni Orton clinched the individual title with a time of 19:25.3, and NC State took the team title with 84 points.

Volleyball

Oregon State fell in three close sets at Washington on Friday, 27-25, 25-20, 25-16.

Freshman Kateryna Tkachenko paced the Beavers with 14 kills, with six digs and a solo block. Lindsey Schell chipped in six kills to go along with two blocks and freshman Izzi Szulczewski had 24 assists, five digs, five kills and two blocks.

Senior Grace Massey led the team with a game-high 12 digs while Ellie Turner helped out defensively with nine. Mychael Vernon led all players with two solo blocks on the night.

Oregon State will play at noon Sunday against No. 22 Washington State.

