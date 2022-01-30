 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU roundup: Beavers lose wrestling dual at No. 12 Arizona State

Four Oregon State wrestlers picked up victories on Sunday as the 25th-ranked Beavers were edged by No. 12 Arizona State, 20-17, at Desert Financial Arena.

Gary Traub extended his winning streak to 15 matches at heavyweight, while Trey Munoz won his 14th bout of the season and his second by technical fall. Grant Willits extended his win streak to 12, while Mateo Olmos improved to 12-7 this season.

Munoz (14-2) had the biggest win of the day for the Beavers, taking a 26-10 technical fall victory over Josh Nummer at 184 pounds. 

Willits, ranked 14th nationally at 141, downed Ethan Pickren, 9-1. Olmos defeated Ryan Rochford, 14-4, at 174 pounds for his sixth win in his last eight bouts.

No. 9 Traub ended the day with his 16th win of the season. He downed Chad Porter via a 14-5 major at heavyweight to end the dual. 

Oregon State returns to Corvallis for its last home meet of the season, hosting Cal Poly at 7 p.m. Friday.

Track and field

Oregon State redshirt junior Kaylee Mitchell set a new program record in the 3000 meters as the Beavers closed out competition at the UW Invitational in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday. The Beavers totaled 18 top-10 finishes on the weekend.

Mitchell broke the OSU record with a time of 9 minutes, 3.26 seconds in the 3000 meters for a third-place finish. The previous record was 9:23.36, set by Juliana Mount in 2019.

Fellow redshirt junior Grace Fetherstonhaugh remains second in the OSU records in the 3000 meters after recording her own personal-best of 9:06.86 to place seventh overall.

The Beavers finished fourth in the 4x400-meter relay, with a team of sophomore Adeal Scatena, senior Mari Friedman, and freshmen Jada Hurley and Sydney van der Zee clocking a time of 3:58.23.

In the long jump, sophomore Delaney Bahn landed fifth with a leap of 18 feet, 2¼ inches. Redshirt senior Keely McLaughlin also notched a fifth-place finish, recording a toss of 145-5 in the shot put.

During the first day of competition, freshman Lara Denbow and senior Emma Nelson went 1-2 in the high jump, with personal-best marks of 5- 8. On the track, Scatena finished second in the 60-meter hurdles final with a personal-best of 8.83.

More Beaver sports coverage

No. 12 Arizona State 20, No. 25 Oregon State 17

125- No. 4 Brandon Courtney (ASU) decision No. 17 Brandon Kaylor (OSU), 6-5. ASU 3, OSU 0

133- No. 4 Michael McGee (ASU) major decision No. 13 Devan Turner (OSU), 12-2. ASU 7, OSU 0

141- No. 14 Grant Willits (OSU) major decision Ethan Pickren (ASU), 9-1. ASU 7, OSU 4

149- No. 9 Kyle Parco (ASU) decision No. 28 Cory Crooks (OSU), 4-1. ASU 10, 4

157- No. 3 Jacori Teemer (ASU) decision No. 16 Hunter Willits (OSU), 2-1 (TB1). ASU 13, OSU 4

165- No. 8 Anthony Valencia (ASU) decision Mason Reiniche (OSU), 10-3. ASU 16, OSU 4

174- No. 28 Mateo Olmos (OSU) major decision Ryan Rochford (ASU), 14-4. ASU 16, OSU 8

184- No. 13 Trey Munoz (OSU) technical fall Josh Nummer (ASU), 26-10. ASU 16, OSU 13

197- No. 11 Kordell Norfleet (ASU) major decision Ryan Reyes (OSU), 14-2. ASU 20, OSU 13

 HWT- No. 9 Gary Traub (OSU) major decision Chad Porter (ASU), 14-5. ASU 20, OSU 17

