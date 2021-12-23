OSU notebook: Djeffal, Mondi, Gerbet named to Best XI teams

Oregon State's Sofiane Djeffal, Tyrone Mondi, and Joran Gerbet have been named to Top Drawer Soccer Best XI teams.

Djeffal landed on the First Team Best XI, while Mondi earned a spot on the second team. Gerbet was tabbed to the Freshman Best XI First Team. All three garnered United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region nods and First Team All-Pac-12 distinction this fall.

The trio also collected individual awards from the conference, with Djeffal nabbing Player of the Year recognition, Mondi earning Offensive Player of the Year accolades, and Gerbet garnering Freshman of the Year honors. Additionally, Mondi and Djeffal were named to the United Soccer Coaches First and Third All-America teams, respectively.

Baseball

Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham has announced 17 additions to the program's roster for the 2023 season.

The signees are:

Aidan Dougherty, INF/OF, Snoqualmie, Washington.

Brandon Forrester, INF, Sacramento, California

Tyler Gough (pronounced Goff), RHP, Perris, California.

Isaac Hill, RHP, Grants Pass.

Aiden Jimenez, RHP/INF, Elk Grove, California.

Nelson Keljo, LHP, Portland.

Ely Kennel, INF, Monmouth (Santiam Christian HS)

Jacob Krieg (pronounced like Craig), INF/OF, Antioch, California.

Rhett Larson, RHP, Forest Grove.

Dallas Macias, INF/OF, Parker, Colorado.

Gibson Marshall-Inman, RHP, Edmonds, Washington.

Logan Miller, RHP, Boise, Idaho.

Tyce Peterson, INF/OF, Kirkland, Washington.

Conor Pote, RHP/INF, Okotoks, Alberta, Canada

Canon Reeder, RHP/OF, Bend.

Easton Talt, UT, Everett, Washington.

Gavin Turley, OF, Chandler, Arizona.

