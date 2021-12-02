OSU men's soccer: Walker hopes journey ends with a title

Joel Walker decided to attend Oregon State University after seeing a video of the Corvallis campus.

He was a star player at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and was leaning toward attending the nearby United States Air Force Academy.

But after his performance at a soccer showcase, Oregon State coaches began reaching out and sending him information about the university, the Pac-12 Conference and the campus.

“I saw the campus on video. I hadn’t even been here in person,” Walker said. “I remember they sent me the video and I said ‘Man this place is special.’ I pivoted directions from there.”

A high level of achievement in both academics and athletics runs in the family. His father, Dennis Walker, was a semi-professional soccer player in Sierra Leone who tried to pass along his love of the sport to his sons. The family moved from Liberia to Chicago in 2001 so that he could complete his doctorate at Trinity International University.

The family ultimately settled in Colorado and Walker’s soccer talent began to emerge. His brother, Emmanuel, also inherited his father’s athletic ability but not his love for soccer.

“My brother played for a year but he hated it. He went for the more American sports. I fell in love with it and kept playing throughout the years,” Walker said.

Emmanuel went on to play football at Colorado State.

Joel Walker began attracting interest from recruiters as a sophomore in high school and when it came time to consider his options, the strength of the soccer program was only part of the calculations.

“For me, education was always at the forefront,” Walker said.

He has already completed an undergraduate degree in marketing at Oregon State and will receive his Masters in Business Administration at the end of this fall term.

His soccer career at Oregon State will also wrap up this month and the biggest prize in the sport still lies ahead. The top-seeded Beavers will face No. 8 Clemson at 6 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament.

The winner will advance to the Final Four in Cary, North Carolina, Dec. 10-12.

Walker is a redshirt senior captain for the Beavers and is amazed at the progress the program has made in the past five seasons.

“If someone had told me we’d be in this position now, I’d be like ‘What a blessing. What an honor,’” Walker said.

Walker has enjoyed an outstanding career at Oregon State. He played in every game as a freshman and became a regular starter as a sophomore. He was named first-team all-conference his junior season after scoring six goals and making four assists. He started all 14 games his senior year with one goal and five assists.

This year his playing time has been more limited, but he continues to provide leadership as a captain who has been in the program for five seasons.

“Every team is talented, but I think what separates this team from previous years is just the belief, backed by the hard work. And then you can sprinkle on all the talented players, like Sofiane (Djeffal) or Tsiki (Ntsabeleng) or Joran (Gerbet)," Walker said.

As soon as the soccer season and the fall term are concluded, he will rush back to Colorado Springs for his wedding to high school sweetheart Sophia Metzler on Dec. 16. Walker proposed to Metzler after the Beavers’ home game against UCLA last season.

“Wrapping up one chapter, starting a new one and seeing what’s in store for 2022,” Walker said.

