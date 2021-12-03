OSU men's soccer: Trip to Final Four in reach for Beavers

There are no underdogs remaining in the NCAA Division I men’s soccer tournament.

All four top seeds, including No. 1 Oregon State, are still alive as the Elite Eight begins on Saturday. The lowest remaining seed in the tournament is No. 11 West Virginia, which upset No. 6 Tulsa in the third round, 1-0.

The Beavers will host No. 8 Clemson (15-5-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday for a place in the Final Four next weekend in Cary, North Carolina. The Tigers defeated Denver, 1-0, and No. 9 Kentucky, 2-1, to reach the quarterfinals.

“They’re a good team. They’ve done well all year. They play in a great conference. It’s a team that I think we match up with really well, though,” Oregon State coach Terry Boss said. “They want to play, they’ve got good quality. We want to play and it’s going to come down to who executes on the night. But I think it’s a matchup we’re really excited about.”

The Beavers and Tigers faced two common opponents this season, Denver and St. John’s. Oregon State opened the season with a 3-0 victory over Denver. The Beavers defeated St. John’s, 2-0, in their tournament opener and the Tigers defeated the Red Storm, 2-1, during the regular season.

Redshirt senior forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng said Clemson has a good mix of athleticism and physicality, along with a technical skill.

“It’s going to be a good matchup against Clemson. I’m looking forward to it. We need to stay focused and dialed in because they can hurt us at any moment so we need to be sharp and ready for the game,” Ntsabeleng said.

The native of Johannesburg, South Africa, has been part of several key moments for the team. He scored the game-tying goal in the final minutes of the regular-season finale against Washington and his pass set up Mouhameth Thiam’s game-winning goal against New Hampshire in the Sweet Sixteen. Beyond those individual plays, his energy and activity have helped Oregon State keep the pressure on opponents.

Ntsabeleng does not think the team feels any pressure because it is the top seed in the tournament. The team has set high goals all season and isn’t afraid of achieving them.

“I feel like this team is so ambitious and we work hard to make sure those ambitions become reality. That’s what stands out for me at Oregon State,” Ntsabeleng said.

Win or lose, this is the last match of the season for Oregon State at Lorenz Field. Tickets for the match sold out quickly but it will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 5 Pittsburgh at No. 4 Notre Dame.

Boss said the team welcomed being the No. 1 seed, both because it was a goal to be achieved and because it ensured they would play at home until the semifinals.

“It’s been such a special place to be at Lorenz. The fans, the support has been incredible. It’s been magical. They’ve seen this No 1 seed as a privilege. It’s a privilege and they’ve worked hard for it and they’ve enjoyed it,” Boss said.

One measure of Clemson’s quality is its goal differential. The Tigers were a top-10 team this season by this measure, scoring 47 goals and allowing 17. New Hampshire, the Beavers’ opponent last week, was No. 2 in goal differential at plus-37.

Boss said there are simply no weak teams remaining in the tournament.

“There’s eight teams left in college soccer. You’re not going to find a team that’s not capable of winning and that hasn’t had a great year,” Boss said.

The pace of the tournament, with one match per week, gives Oregon State plenty of time to study and prepare for each opponent. But the key to success, Boss believes, is for the team to play with the same patience and purpose it has shown all season .

“They’re a team that feeds off of energy. We’ve played similar teams like it,” Boss said, adding that the game will test the Beavers’ “ability to continue to calm the chaos and play our football from the first whistle to the last whistle.”

