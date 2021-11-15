OSU men's soccer: Beavers the top seed in NCAA tournament

The Oregon State men’s soccer team added another prize to its collection in this historic season. On Monday morning, the Beavers were announced as the No. 1 seed for the 2021 NCAA DI Soccer Championship.

The top 16 seeds all received byes in the first round. Oregon State (12-2-3) will host the winner of the St. John’s (10-5-3) vs. Princeton (12-5-0) matchup in the second round at 6 p.m. Sunday at Lorenz Field.

In an interview after the announcement, Oregon State coach Terry Boss said the team felt it had put itself in position to get the No. 1 seed, but it’s never a certainty until the committee makes its decision.

“I probably would have been surprised if we weren’t No. 1 or No. 2. We put our best foot forward and controlled what we could control,” Boss said.

The team won’t know its opening opponent until the first-round matches are played Thursday, so the coaching staff began looking at both St. John’s and Princeton immediately after the selection show.

“We’re starting to deep dive right now on both of them. Obviously, both of them are great programs, they've done well. Anybody that has earned the right to be in this field is dangerous,” Boss said.

It was a good day for the Pac-12 Conference as Washington was made the No. 2 seed. Georgetown is the No. 3 seed and Notre Dame is the No. 4 seed. UCLA also made the tournament and will play UC Santa Barbara in the first round on Thursday.

The Beavers enter the postseason ranked No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and are No. 2 in the RPI. Oregon State also won its first Pac-12 title this season.

The Beavers had already clinched at least a share of the Pac-12 title entering the regular-season finale against Washington, but the team needed a win or a draw to claim the title outright. Oregon State earned a 2-2 draw the hard way, when Tsiki Ntsabeleng scored in the 88th minute after the Beavers had surrendered a late goal to the visiting Huskies.

“What I was so proud of the group is that we kept playing our brand of football. We didn’t change, we didn’t panic. We didn’t go really direct, we kept believing that the next opportunity was going to come. I felt that belief from Beaver Nation, I felt that belief from our staff. I felt that belief from the guys on the field and the guys that were pushing just as hard that were on the bench at that moment. It never felt like we weren’t going to find a way to equalize,” Boss said.

Redshirt senior Tyrone Mondi was the Beavers' top scorer and conference leader in goals (8) and points (21). Fellow redshirt senior Ntsabeleng led the Beavers in assists with six, tied for fourth in the conference. Junior goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez broke the school record for career solo shutouts earlier this season and now has 22, including eight this season.

This is the Beavers’ sixth trip to the NCAA tournament and their third under Boss. All matches are held at campus sites through the quarterfinals of the 48-team tournament. The semifinals and finals, known as the Men’s College Cup, will be held Dec. 10-12, in Cary, North Carolina.

“What was most important to us was being a top-four seed so that we’re at home, playing at Lorenz in front of Beaver Nation,” Boss said. “It’s such an advantage for our group. We love being at home, it’s a really special place to play for these young men.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.