OSU men's soccer: Beavers advance with shutout of St. John's

Oregon State advanced to the third round of the NCAA men’s soccer championships with a 2-0 victory over St. John’s Sunday night at Lorenz Field.

The Pac-12 champion Beavers are the No. 1 seed in the tournament. They will host No. 16 seed New Hampshire next weekend. The Wildcats reached the third round with a 4-1 victory over North Carolina.

The Beavers scored 10 minutes into the game when Carlos Moliner took a hard shot from close range. St. John’s goalkeeper Luka Gavran made the save but gave up a rebound which Mouhameth Thiam knocked home.

The Beavers narrowly avoided giving up a tying goal in the closing seconds of the first half. The Red Storm drew a corner kick and in the ensuing scramble in front of Oregon State goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez knocked two shots off the crossbar.

The Beavers had multiple opportunities in the second half to extend their lead, but the 1-0 score held until the 85th minute when Oregon State’s Gael Gibert scored off a pass from Sofiane Djeffal.

