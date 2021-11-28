OSU men's soccer: Beavers advance to quarterfinals with win over New Hampshire

Oregon State advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament Sunday with a 1-0 victory over New Hampshire at Lorenz Field.

The top-seeded Beavers will host No. 8 Clemson next weekend. The Tigers defeated No. 9 Kentucky 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Oregon State’s goal against New Hampshire was scored in the 10th minute. Tsiki Ntsabeleng gathered the ball in the defensive end and played a long pass over the Wildcats’ defense.

Oregon State’s Mouhameth Thiam outraced two defenders to gain control of the ball and then put a low shot past New Hampshire goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat.

The Wildcats had an opportunity in the 17th minute when a shot in the box was deflected and bounced off the crossbar before being cleared by the Beavers.

Oregon State had another opportunity in the 30th minute when Adrian Crespo played a cross from the left wing to Thiam. His shot was on target but Koleilat made the save.

In the second half, the Beavers had a chance to extend their lead when Carlos Moliner took a shot which was not on target. Crespo corralled the miss and put a hard shot directly on goal, but Koleilat again made the save.

As the clock began to run down, the Wildcats pressed harder, earning multiple corner kicks in the closing minutes.

One of those corner kicks gave New Hampshire its best opportunity of the match. The Wildcats put two close-range shots on goal but Oregon State goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez saved both.

