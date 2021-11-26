OSU men's basketball: Beavers fall in overtime to Demon Deacons

Oregon State rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit to force overtime before falling to Wake Forest, 80-77, Friday at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.

After falling behind 48-29 at the half, the Beavers outscored the Demon Deacons 40-21 in the second half.

Oregon State's Jarod Lucas missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer in overtime.

Rodrigue Andela led Oregon State with 16 points and Warith Alatishe had 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Oregon State (1-5) will play Penn State (3-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Nittany Lions also played an overtime game on Friday, falling 68-63 to LSU.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.