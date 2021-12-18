OSU men's basketball: Beavers fall at home to Texas A&M, 83-73

Oregon State kept pace with Texas A&M for most of the first half before the Aggies started to pull away Saturday night at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers, now 1-10 and 1-5 at home, led 25-24 with 4:24 left in the first half after a layup by senior center Roman Silva. But the Aggies went on a 12-5 run to close out the half and take a 36-29 lead.

That run continued after the break as the Aggies led by as much as 23 points en route to an 83-73 victory.

"There was a stretch there we turned it over way too much. We got careless, we stopped trusting the offense, which is what has hurt us time and time again," Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said in a postgame interview.

Oregon State committed 20 turnovers to 11 for Texas A&M. The Aggies also won the battle on the glass, grabbing 33 rebounds including 15 offensive. Oregon State had 26 rebounds, seven offensive.

But Tinkle saw some positives in the way the team played early and especially in the way they responded for the last 8 minutes of the second half.

"We found a group that was able to rise above it and play way we're supposed to play. If we could have defended a little better, you know, we could have got that thing down to single figures at the end and made a push," Tinkle said.

Jarod Lucas was part of that comeback effort as he went 5 for 11 on 3-pointers and led the Beavers with 25 points. As a team the Beavers went 9 for 22 from beyond the arc (41%).

"He shot it well. He got a little frustrated towards the end of the first half and we had a good talk on the bench, on the sideline, and I thought his poise in the second half was crucial. We found him when we ran some offense, some of his teammates hit some 3s and that took some pressure off him," Tinkle said.

Ahmad Rand had 11 points for the Beavers as he made 5 of 6 field-goal attempts. Dashawn Davis had six points and a game-high seven assists, and Warith Alatishe had eight points and four rebounds.

Wade Taylor IV had 19 points to lead the Aggies (8-2).

Oregon State will host Nicholls at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

