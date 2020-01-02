OSU men's basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Beavers in Pac-12 opener

More scoring droughts meant another game playing from behind in an eventual loss for Oregon State.
Utah had a 12-0 first-half run that OSU could never fully recover from, and the Utes pulled away late for an 81-69 win in the Pac-12 men’s basketball opener for both teams at Huntsman Center.
Tres Tinkle had 19 points and six rebounds for the Beavers (10-3, 0-1), but the two-time all-conference senior forward didn’t score for the first 16-plus minutes after halftime on a 6-of-17 shooting night.
Zach Reichle and Ethan Thompson added 15 points apiece and Kylor Kelley four points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for Oregon State (10-3, 0-1), which travels to Colorado for a Sunday game to complete the two-game trip.
Timmy Allen, the conference’s leading scorer, had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Utah (10-3, 1-0).
“We’ve got to get tougher and we’ve got to get more disciplined,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said afterward.
OSU chipped away at a seven-point halftime deficit, closing within three on three different occasions. First on a Kylor Kelley basket in the key, the next on a Reichle layin and the last on Antoine Vernon’s steal and basket with 10:45 remaining.
Utah extended the lead to nine before Oregon State’s Alfred Hollins hit a midrange jumper. But the Utes answered with the next eight points, including an uncontested Both Gach drive and one-handed slam down the lane, to make it 70-55.
The Beavers got no closer than nine from there.
There would be no heroics from Tres Tinkle, who scored 31 on the same court last year as the Beavers defeated the Utes 81-72 to finish the program’s first two-game conference road sweep in a decade.
OSU also had lengthy scoreless stretches in earlier losses this season against Oklahoma and Texas A&M, also both away from Gill Coliseum.
The Beavers shot 26 of 67 (38.8%) overall, 3 of 21 (14.3) on 3-pointers and 14 of 19 (73.7) at the foul line. It was the second straight game OSU was 3 of 21 from deep.
The Utes were 24 of 55 (43.6) overall, 8 of 17 (47.1) on 3s and 25 of 28 (89.3) at the line.
“We’ve got to find a way to win games when we shoot 3 for 21,” said coach Tinkle, whose team has had its two worst overall shooting performances of the season in the past three games.
In a matchup of two of the Pac-12’s top shooting teams, with both shooting 48.8% in nonconference play, only one showed it in the first half.
Oregon State started well, jumping out to an 11-4 lead with the help of a Tres Tinkle 3-pointer and a short jumper from Thompson in the key.
The Beavers still led 19-15 on two Tinkle free throws before going the next 4:30 without a point. The Utes scored 12 in that stretch, including Rylan Jones’ third 3-pointer and four points from Allen, to go ahead by eight.
“I think once we got that lead we relaxed a little bit offensively and went away from what was working,” coach Tinkle said.
Reichle then scored six of OSU’s next eight points and Tres Tinkle made two of three foul shots as the Beavers got within 34-30.
Utah closed well to lead 39-32 at halftime after going up by as many as nine.
Oregon State shot 12 of 34 for the half and just 1 of 11 on 3-pointers. Utah was 13 of 28 overall, 6 of 9 on 3s.