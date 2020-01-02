OSU men's basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Beavers in Pac-12 opener

The Beavers got no closer than nine from there.

There would be no heroics from Tres Tinkle, who scored 31 on the same court last year as the Beavers defeated the Utes 81-72 to finish the program’s first two-game conference road sweep in a decade.

OSU also had lengthy scoreless stretches in earlier losses this season against Oklahoma and Texas A&M, also both away from Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers shot 26 of 67 (38.8%) overall, 3 of 21 (14.3) on 3-pointers and 14 of 19 (73.7) at the foul line. It was the second straight game OSU was 3 of 21 from deep.

The Utes were 24 of 55 (43.6) overall, 8 of 17 (47.1) on 3s and 25 of 28 (89.3) at the line.

“We’ve got to find a way to win games when we shoot 3 for 21,” said coach Tinkle, whose team has had its two worst overall shooting performances of the season in the past three games.

In a matchup of two of the Pac-12’s top shooting teams, with both shooting 48.8% in nonconference play, only one showed it in the first half.

Oregon State started well, jumping out to an 11-4 lead with the help of a Tres Tinkle 3-pointer and a short jumper from Thompson in the key.