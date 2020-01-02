OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — Utah

Utah hosts Oregon State on Thursday night as both teams open the Pac-12 men’s basketball conference schedule in Salt Lake City. Here’s a look at the Utes.
Utah (9-3) played its last game on Dec. 21, an 80-52 loss to current No. 13 San Diego State in Los Angeles. Sophomore forward Timmy Allen, a two-time Pac-12 player of the week this season, led the Utes with 21 points and six rebounds.
Three days earlier, Utah upset current No. 17 (and then-No. 6) Kentucky 69-66 in Las Vegas.
Allen, the team’s second-leading scorer last season, is averaging a conference-best 21 points per game and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 53.5% overall, 25.0 on 3-pointers and 78.2 at the foul line.
Allen has seven 20-point games and has reached that plateau in five of the last six contests.
You have free articles remaining.
Sophomore guard Both Gach adds 11.6 points (shooting 41.6/31.0/75.0), 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists and freshman guard Rylan Jones 11.1 points (shooting 47.4/46.9/87.1), 3.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
As a team, Utah is shooting 48.8 overall, 35.0 on 3s and 74.3 on free throws.
The Utes have outrebounded their opponents just once in their last five games but have a plus-6.2 margin in that category for the season. The average 79.3 points per game and allow 69.3.
Larry Krystkowiak is in his ninth season as Utah’s head coach. He’s led the Utes to five postseason appearances, two NCAA and three NIT. They were 17-13 overall and 11-7 in conference play last year.
Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle and Krystkowiak were teammates at the University of Montana. Tinkle later coached under Krystkowiak at Montana for two seasons before Tinkle became the head coach in 2006.
Tinkle has won four of seven head-to-head matchups with Krystkowiak since arriving at Oregon State.
OSU won its only game with Utah last season, 81-72 in Salt Lake City to complete a road sweep of the mountain schools.