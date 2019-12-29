OSU men's basketball: Beavers overcome more adversity to head to Pac-12 play with a win

Adversity hit Oregon State men’s basketball head-on in its recent two-game Texas road trip.
The Beavers didn’t play anywhere near their best in either contest and split the two, including a 64-49 loss at Texas A&M where offense was hard to come by.
That adversity arrived again Sunday afternoon as North Dakota simply wouldn’t go away in OSU’s final tune-up for Pac-12 Conference play.
But the Beavers found a way, making big plays on both ends and extending the lead for an 83-66 win at Gill Coliseum.
The Fighting Hawks (6-8) were within single digits before the Beavers (10-2) finished on an 18-10 run.
“When it was crunch time I thought they made some great plays offensively,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “They spaced the floor, they shared the ball. We took care of it down the stretch.”
Tinkle also noted his team’s zero second-half turnovers after collecting seven before halftime.
OSU’s Ethan Thompson had a career-high 25 points — 14 in the second half — and a season-high eight assists to go with three rebounds and three steals.
The junior guard had seven 20-point games last season but didn’t record another until getting 21 at home versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 14. He’s scored 21 or better in three of the last four contests.
“Just let the game come to me, try to take as many good looks as I can,” said Thompson who shot 7 of 12 overall with a trio of 3-pointers in the game’s first 16-plus minutes. “I think the three 3s at the start of the game really helped me get confidence back."
In the first-ever meeting between the two programs, the Beavers pushed their eight-point halftime advantage to 12 in the opening minutes of the second half.
Roman Silva, Oregon State junior college transfer big man, subbed in after Kylor Kelley picked up his third personal with 17:25 remaining. Silva scored inside to put the Beavers up 10 before North Dakota made a surge.
The Fighting Hawks closed within five for the second time at 50-45 on De’Sean Allen-Eikens’ 3-pointer.
Silva later scored two baskets in a 13-2 run that Thompson capped with two free throws with 9:09 left to make it 65-49.
But the visitors weren’t done, scoring the game’s next seven points to keep the pressure on.
North Dakota was still within nine later when Kelley, back to the floor, scored off an offensive rebound and added two at the foul line to push the lead to 11.
“Big Roman was great … a presence at the rim on both ends when we didn’t have one there for a while,” Tinkle said. “Then we saw Kylor, after his third foul when he went back in, picked up the urgency a little bit.”
Teammate Zach Reichle hit a short baseline jumper and Thompson cut to the basket and scored off an Alfred Hollins assist to make it a 6-0 run and a 15-point lead with 2:33 to go.
The Hawks got no closer than 12 from there, and the Beavers had something positive to build on.
“I think it was very important for us to get some momentum, especially going into Pac-12 play,” said freshman guard Jarod Lucas, who had nine points as a reserve.
The Beavers start the conference schedule on the road, going to Utah (9-3) on Thursday and Colorado (11-2) next Sunday.
Tres Tinkle added 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals to fill up the stat sheet. Kelley did as well with 14 points, six rebounds and five blocks.
Joining Lucas off the bench, Silva had six points and four rebounds, Payton Dastrup five points and Sean Miller-Moore two points and four boards. Silva was a team-best plus-21 in point differential in his 15 minutes.
“It’s huge, it’s what we’ve been talking about. It’s what we hoped to develop,” coach Tinkle said of the reserves’ contributions. “We haven’t been able to go consistently go with depth that deep into our bench. “Those guys have got to keep buying in, and if they keep buying in we can use the depth as a strength. I’m confident those guys will hang in and continue to contribute for us.”
Marlon Stewart had 19 points and six assists and Brady Danielson 18 points for North Dakota, which was coming off a 75-74 win at Nebraska on Dec. 21 for the program’s first win against a Big Ten opponent since 1933.
Danielson, a freshman reserve guard, was averaging just 3.5 points, with a season-high eight coming in, before shooting 6 of 6 with four 3-pointers against the Beavers.