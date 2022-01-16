OSU gymnastics: Carey wins all-around title in Oregon State debut

Jade Carey's debut at Gill Coliseum was everything Oregon State gymnastics fans hoped it would be.

The Olympic gold medalist was the star of the night Saturday as Oregon State dominated its first meet of the season. The 17th-ranked Beavers won the three-team competition with a score of 195.550. Washington scored 194 and No. 9 San Jose State had a team total of 192.725.

But the atmosphere at the event was a better summary of the evening than mere numbers. The meet was capped by a standing ovation from the large crowd after Carey's floor routine. Carey leaped in the air after her final performance of the night and was mobbed by her teammates. The judges awarded her a score of 9.90 as she won the event.

“Today was a lot of fun. I’ve been looking forward to this day for so long, like seven years, so it was just fun to finally be out there and I think we did a really great job for our first meet,” Carey said. “We started really strong, like (coach) Tanya (Chaplin) said, and we fought through to the very end, and we ended really high on floor, which was really awesome.”

The Beavers started on the vault and put together a solid rotation. Carey led the way with the top score of 9.90. Oregon State’s Kaitlyn Yanish placed third with a score of 9.825 and Madi Dagen tied for fourth with a 9.80.

Carey's best score of the evening came on the next rotation as the Beavers performed on the bars. Carey smiled broadly after nailing her landing and posting the top score of 9.95. Teammate Kayla Bird placed fifth with a mark of 9.725.

But other members of the squad showed some nerves during this rotation and that was reflected in the team score of 48.175, by far the lowest of the night for Oregon State.

“We can score a whole point higher on bars, at least, if not more. So that’s going to help propel us. We know we had landing deductions, and just first meet jitters,” Chaplin said.

The coach was proud of the way the team responded for its final two rotations.

“They had issues on bars but they fought through a lot of those things. And then to come back on beam and floor and to finish out the evening so strong, you know, I think that’s going to do a lot for us moving forward into next week,” Chaplin said.

On the beam, Carey shared top honors with teammate Jenna Domingo and Washington’s Skylar Killough-Wilhelm as all three gymnasts scored a 9.90. The Beavers bounced back from their poor showing on bars with a team score of 49.10.

Oregon State closed the night with its strongest rotation, scoring a 49.275 on the floor routine.

Yanish placed second on the floor with a mark of 9.875. Bird and Dagen tied for third with Washington's Amara Cunningham as all three received a score of 9.850 in the event.

Carey won the all-around title with a score of 39.650. Washington's Killough-Wilhelm was second with a score of 39.175 and Dagen was third with a score of 38.975.

Domingo said having fans back at Gill Coliseum was a welcome return to normal.

“Having fans is great. I had a freshman year that was sort of normal until COVID hit. And just feeling the magic of Gill Coliseum is nothing like I’ve ever felt before. Having to compete last year without any fans was really difficult, just building off of each other. But it’s really, really exciting to see everyone back in Gill,” Domingo said.

Carey said that even her gold medal winning performance in the floor routine at the Tokyo Olympics took place without a regular audience.

“Coming from the Olympics having no fans, it’s nice to be in front of a crowd again. It just makes it that much more exciting,” Carey said.

Oregon State was supposed to open its season last weekend but COVID issues within the program forced the team to skip the Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, California. These issues impacted the team’s practice plans well into this week, putting an extra layer of difficulty on the season opener.

“I’m really proud of the fight that everybody showed this meet. It was really tough last week — coming into this meet, too — because a lot of us had gotten sick. I was one of the athletes that was out about a week,” Domingo said.

Oregon State will return to action at Gill Coliseum on Sunday, Jan. 23 against UCLA. The star-studded meet will include Carey’s Olympic teammates Jordan Chiles and Emma Malabuyo who are freshmen on the Bruins’ squad.

