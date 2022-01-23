OSU gymnastics: Carey sets program record in win over UCLA

When Jade Carey stepped on the mat Sunday afternoon for her floor routine at Gill Coliseum, the celebration had already begun.

The 19th-ranked Beavers had effectively clinched their first dual meet victory over the Bruins since 2013, holding a commanding lead prior to Carey’s routine. Oregon State’s star freshman did nothing to endanger that advantage, posting a mark of 9.975 to close out the win.

Oregon State posted a final team score of 197.000, easily outpacing UCLA (196.300) and UC Davis (194.700). The Beavers' team total was the highest since the 2019 season.

Gill Coliseum was packed for the meet, with a noticeably larger crowd than was present for last week’s opener. Sunday was Oregon State’s annual “Dam Worth It” meet to mark the opening of the Pac-12 Conference schedule.

“The fans at Gill are amazing and it was just so fun to be able to show our gymnastics to a big crowd,” Carey said.

Carey cruised to the all-around title after putting up the best scores in all four rotations. She won the vault with a mark of 9.900, the uneven parallel bars with a 9.950, and the beam with a 9.975.

Carey's final total of 39.800 is the best all-around score in the program's history, topping the mark of 39.750 set by Chari Knight in 1993. Carey's score of 39.650 last week in her Oregon State debut is now tied for the fourth-best mark at the school.

Carey's all-around score on Sunday is also the highest collegiate mark posted by any gymnast in the country so far this season.

On the bars, Carey took a narrow win over her Olympic teammate Jordan Chiles of UCLA, who scored a 9.925. Chiles took part in two events on Sunday, posting a 9.875 on the vault to share second place with Oregon State’s Kaitlyn Yanish and UC Davis’ Keanna Abraham.

While the former Olympic teammates were on opposite sides Sunday, they continued to root for each other’s success. Chiles was on the edge of the mat cheering for Carey during her finale.

“She’s done such an amazing job. Ever since the day I first met her she’s been out there shining and, you know, that’s what she did today,” Chiles said. “So I needed to go out there and support her in that way like I did in Tokyo because she’s a boss.”

The meet was a homecoming for Chiles who was born in Tualatin and grew up in Vancouver, Washington.

For the second meet in a row Oregon State’s Jenna Domingo had a strong performance on the beam, placing second with a score of 9.925. Domingo opened the season last weekend by sharing first place with Carey on the beam as they both scored a 9.900. The teammates both improved their scores on Sunday.

Oregon State’s Yanish also shared second place on the floor routine with a score of 9.900 that was matched by her freshman teammate Lauren Letzsch.

Kyla Kessler of UC Davis was second in the all-around with a score of 39.225 and Emma Malabuyo of UCLA was third at 39.100.

As a team, Oregon State scored 49.175 on the vault, 49.000 on the bars, 49.375 on the beam, and 49.450 on the floor. The only rotation in which UCLA posted a higher score was on the bars, with the Bruins putting up a mark of 49.175.

"I am really proud of everyone today," said Oregon State coach Tanya Chaplin. "Even though we had a few mistakes here and there, they kept fighting. We know we have some things to improve on so we are going to get back in the gym and keep working."

Oregon State will travel to compete at California in a dual meet on Saturday. The Beavers’ next home meet will be Saturday, Feb. 5 against Arizona State.

