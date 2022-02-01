OSU gymnastics: Carey named Pac-12 freshman of the week

Olympic gold medalist and Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week on Tuesday for her performance against California.

Competing in her third collegiate meet, Carey scored a 39.775 in the all-around. This is the second-highest all-around score in OSU history. Carey set the program record of 39.800 the week prior.

The selection marks Carey's second consecutive week she's been recognized by the conference after being named gymnast and freshman of the week last week.

Against California, Carey registered her second-highest all-around score in her first collegiate road meet after posting at least a 9.925 or higher in all events. Carey took home all five event titles against the Bears winning all-around, vault (9.95), bars (9.95) and floor (9.95), and sharing first place on the beam (9.925).

Carey's vault routine was a career-high, besting her old score of 9.9 which she scored in the previous two meets. Carey has not scored below a 9.9 all season in 12 events.

Through four weeks of competition, Carey ranks second nationally in the all-around, shares the top spot on bars, is third on beam, fifth on vault and tied for seventh on the floor exercise.

Carey and the 13th-ranked Beavers will host No. 21 Arizona State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Gill Coliseum. The "Dam Cancer" meet will be aired on the Pac-12 Networks.

