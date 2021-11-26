OSU football: Smith signs contraction extension

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith has agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season.

Oregon State athletics director Scott Barnes announced the extension on Friday but did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement. The announcement did confirm salary increases for Smith, assistant coaches, and other football staff and noted that these increases do not include any state funds.

“Coach Smith has led the resurgence of our football program in a way that has made all of Beaver Nation proud,” Barnes stated in the written announcement. “Their steady growth, improvement and success on the field, in the classroom and the community is apparent. A strong foundation has been laid for success and the future of Beaver football is bright due to Coach Smith’s leadership."

In his fourth season at Oregon State, Smith has led the Beavers to a 7-4 record going into Saturday's game at rival Oregon. Oregon State is bowl eligible for the first time since the 2013 Hawaii Bowl.

“I want to thank the Oregon State administration for making this commitment to our football program,” Smith said. “The continuity of our coaches and football staff has been a key reason for the success our student-athletes have had on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom. I’m thrilled the work by everyone in our program has been noticed, and they are being rewarded to help us continue to build this in the best possible way.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Smith's contract was previously amended in January 2020 to run through the 2025 season. The contract announced Friday is a six-year deal which replaces that previous extension.

In addition to achieving bowl eligibility, this year's team:

Went 6-0 at home for only the second time in program history, joining the team which won the 2000 Fiesta Bowl. Smith was the starting quarterback for that squad.

Is averaging 33.1 points per game and 6.43 yards per play. The latter mark is a new program record.

Leads the Pac-12 Conference with just under 230 yards rushing per game.

Won at USC for the first time since 1960.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.