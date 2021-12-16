OSU football: Beavers announce 2022 schedule

Oregon State will play six true home games at Reser Stadium plus a game in Portland next season.

Pac-12 Conference teams released their 2022 football schedules on Thursday.

The Beavers will open their season at home against Boise State on Sept. 3. They will then travel for a Sept. 10 matchup at Fresno State — the Beavers’ first since 2003. Oregon State will wrap up the non-conference portion of the schedule on Sept. 17 with a game against Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. It’s the first-ever meeting between the Beavers and Bobcats.

The Beavers have five conference games at Reser Stadium. OSU opens Pac-12 play Sept. 24 versus USC. Oregon State also hosts Washington State Oct. 15 and Colorado Oct. 22. The Beavers take on California in Corvallis Nov. 12 before ending the regular season Nov. 25 against Oregon at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State’s first conference road game comes Oct. 1 at Utah. The Beavers then travel to the Bay Area to play at Stanford Oct. 8. OSU’s last two road games include matchups at Washington Nov. 5 and at Arizona State on Nov. 19.

2022 Oregon State Football Schedule

Sept. 3 – Boise State

Sept. 10 – at Fresno State

Sept. 17 – vs. Montana State (Portland)

Sept. 24 – USC

Oct. 1 – at Utah

Oct. 8 – at Stanford

Oct. 15 – Washington State

Oct. 22 – Colorado

Oct. 29 – BYE WEEK

Nov. 5 – at Washington

Nov. 12 – California

Nov. 19 – at Arizona State

Nov. 25 – Oregon (Friday)

