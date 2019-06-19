Oregon State junior catcher Adley Rutschman has been named a 2019 Gold Glove winner by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and Rawlings.
Rutschman becomes just the second Oregon State Gold Glove winner, joining Nick Madrigal in 2017. Gold Glove winners are selected by a national vote of collegiate baseball head coaches.
The Sherwood native was 13-for-27 (48.1 percent) against stolen base attempts and he committed just four passed balls. He posted a .989 fielding percentage, mainly behind the plate while also starting eight games at first base.
Rutschman was recognized in May by the Pac-12 Conference’s coaches as the league’s co-defensive player of the year. He was also named to the conference’s all-defensive first team.
The honor adds to a growing list for Rutschman, who was selected first overall in the 2019 MLB draft on June 3 by Baltimore. He has since been named the Golden Spikes Award winner and Dick Howser Trophy recipient. He is a unanimous first team All-American and the national player of the year by D1Baseball.com, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game. Rutschman was named the player of the year in the Pac-12.