OSU baseball: Kennel prepares for the next step in his baseball journey

When the Oregon State baseball program announced its signings for the Class of 2022, there were 17 players on the list. Five of those players were from Oregon and just one, Santiam Christian’s Ely Kennel, was from the mid-valley.

Kennel had other options but once the Beavers made a scholarship offer, his decision was easy.

“I’ve always wanted to go there. It was my dream school ever since I was little. We always went to the games when I was growing up so I always got to watch them and I admired the culture there. That was the obvious choice for me,” Kennel said.

In the announcement of Kennel’s signing, Oregon State coach Mitch Canham praised his competitiveness.

“Ely is about as competitive as they come and thrives in any situation. He has an incredible head on his shoulders, uplifts all others around him, and knows how to win. We all have been so incredibly impressed by his growth over the past few years, but are even more excited about how high his ceiling is for the future. Already being so close to campus, you can see in his eyes how bad he wants to win here,” Canham said.

A much more difficult decision for Kennel was whether to play his senior season of football at Santiam Christian. He helped lead the Eagles to the 3A state championship as a sophomore and he played in the pandemic shortened spring season as a junior.

But he ultimately chose not to play football last fall. Kennel said the injury risk was a very small part of the decision.

“I could get hurt playing baseball, training, lifting, doing anything,” Kennel said.

Instead, his decision was about maximizing his preparation to play baseball and taking advantage of opportunities he had this fall. He was invited to play in the Area Code Games, an all-star baseball tournament in San Diego, as well as the WWBA World Championships in Jupiter, Florida.

“Those were two big tournaments I wouldn’t have been able to do if I did football. It was my last chance to do those kinds of things before the next chapter, so I really wanted to take advantage of that time,” Kennel said. “It was definitely tough because I love playing football, but I just had to weigh it for myself.”

Kennel has also focused on offseason training. One of his main goals is to increase his arm strength. He is a 5-foot-11 shortstop and he would like to play that position, if possible, at Oregon State. Building up his arm is part of getting ready for that competition and he also knows that arm strength will be useful if he is shifted to the outfield at Oregon State.

Kennel is also spending lots of time in the batting cage with his dad. He enjoys this opportunity to both work on his game and spend time together before he starts college life.

“I work out with my dad every day and it’s kind of our last time together. So I just wanted to enjoy that last year with him training and getting ready for the last step,” Kennel said.

He will play his senior season this spring at Santiam Christian. So far, his high school experience has been tremendously limited by the pandemic. There was no baseball season his sophomore year and the schedule was shortened his junior year with no state championships.

“I think it’s going to be a good year for us. The program is really hungry. It seems like we’ve missed out on two years in a row,” Kennel said.

As soon as the high school season is over, Kennel will begin playing for the Corvallis Knights. He signed with the Knights on Sunday and is looking forward to the opportunity to play high-level, wood bat baseball at Goss Stadium.

“It’s not like the summer ball I’m used to. It’s my first non-club ball summer experience and really good competition, so I’m super excited,” Kennel said.

