A fast offensive start and another solid bullpen performance got Oregon State back on track after the Beavers stubbed their toes for the second straight week against a nonconference opponent.
Four runs in the first inning had OSU in control throughout Wednesday evening’s 8-1 home win against San Diego State at Goss Stadium.
Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Aztecs (16-13) was put in the rear-view mirror as Oregon State (20-6-1) gets ready for its three-game Pac-12 series with Utah, scheduled to begin Friday at Goss.
Five OSU pitchers combined to give up three hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Among the five the Beavers handed the ball to Wednesday, three were true freshmen in Andrew Walling, Jake Pfennings and Joey Mundt, who closed the game.
“We had some young guys step up today and they did an outstanding job,” said sophomore Christian Chamberlain, who started the game on the mound. “We had Mundt and Pfennings and Walling come in, and they did their job and pulled their weight. It really saved the other guys that are going to be throwing on the weekend.”
Oregon State’s response to Tuesday’s defeat came early as Aztecs starting pitcher Daniel Ritcheson struggled with his control.
Beau Philip and Joe Casey reached on singles before a wild pitch scored the first run. Casey advanced on another wild one, Adley Rutschman walked and Casey scored on a Tyler Malone single through the right side.
Ritcheson’s throwing error on Ryan Ober’s sacrifice brought home another, and a third wild pitch in the inning produced one more run to make it 4-0.
The Aztecs got a run back in the second on a walk, single and a double-play grounder.
Two innings was all for Chamberlain, who gave way to Walling, pitching for the fourth time this season.
George Mendazona pushed OSU’s lead to 5-1 in the third with a run-scoring sacrifice fly.
Walling also went two innings, with only a walk counting against him. Pfennings was next. He struck out two and allowed a hit in two scoreless innings.
Senior Dylan Pearce got the next five outs, striking out one without allowing a base runner. Mundt recorded the final four outs. He struck out two and gave up a hit.
“I thought our freshmen were outstanding tonight,” coach Pat Bailey said. "Joey Mundt at the end there, I thought his stuff was really good.”
The Beavers loaded the bases in the fifth on three straight two-out walks by Aztecs reliever Casey O’Sullivan. But they couldn’t muster a run after Jake Harvey grounded out.
The Beavers tacked on three in the seventh.
Troy Claunch drove in the first on an infield single with the bases loaded. Rutschman followed with a one-bagger, a liner to center, that scored two more to make it 8-1.
Bailey said his team did better in giving away fewer “free bases” on walks, wild pitches, errors and other mistakes.
The Beavers totaled 15 freebies on Tuesday and two Wednesday.
“I thought it was a great response,” Bailey said. “We got punched in the face last night and I thought the guys did a good job responding tonight and playing the game the way it should be played.”
Bailey said he had no update on Kevin Abel, a sophomore left-handed pitcher who has been out the last month with an apparent back injury.
Bailey said Abel (2-0, 3.86 ERA) won’t pitch this weekend and that the team will find out more on the situation Monday.