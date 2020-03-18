OSAA extends sports suspension

The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has extended the suspension of interscholastic practices and contests for sports and activities for all member schools through April 28.

The OSAA executive board, during a conference call today, clarified the language regarding usage of high school facilities and communication between coaches and participants during the moratorium-like suspension period. This updated information, in the form of questions and answers, may be accessed at http://www.osaa.org/coronavirus.

The executive board had general discussion around each spring activity and sport, varying timelines for decisions based on chronological order of the events, host venue availability and issues with following CDC, state and local protocols for gatherings, especially given event formats and that some events are indoor versus outdoor.

The OSAA has committed to meeting on April 1, and again on April 15, to re-evaluate the suspension of spring activities and sports, along with the remaining spring state championships.