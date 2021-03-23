Oregon women's basketball: Scherr's defense gives Ducks a lift in NCAA opener

When freshman Te-Hina Paopao was unavailable for the regular-season finale with a foot injury, the Oregon women’s basketball team found it tough going against Oregon State.
The same was the case a couple days later when the Beavers eliminated the Ducks from the Pac-12 tournament in the quarterfinals.
It was Oregon’s fifth loss in six games and had the Ducks entering the NCAA tournament in quite the rut.
But having 18 days off turned out to be a bit if a blessing in disguise.
Sure, Paopao, the Ducks’ starting point guard, is still out but it allowed the team a chance to move fellow freshman Maddie Scherr into the starting lineup and give her plenty of time to work with the main group.
Those extra reps showed on Monday as the Ducks started fast and blew out South Dakota to advance to Wednesday’s second round game of the NCAA tournament in San Antonio, Texas.
The Alamo Region’s No. 6 seed Oregon (14-8) will take on No. 3 seed Georgia (21-6) at noon on ESPN2 for a trip to the Sweet 16.
“We have a lot of confidence in her,” coach Kelly Graves said of Scherer. “We miss Te-hina Paopao there's no question about that, she's a great player. But we don't have her so somebody else has got to do it and (Monday) Maddie really stepped up.”
Scherer had just two points but was a key in the defensive scheme that wreaked havoc on the Coyotes from the start. Oregon forced nine turnovers in the first quarter that led to 16 points and gave up just eight points in jumping out to a 25-8 lead.
“She set the tone,” Graves said of the 5-foot-11 five-star guard and McDonald’s All-American. “She was the point person in those presses that we were running, and she's just disruptive. I've said all year long she's our best on-ball defender. We needed it (Monday) and man she delivered.
“And to say that about a freshman making her first (NCAA tournament) start, congratulations to her, and then the rest just fed off her.”
The defense was even better in the second as the Coyotes managed just one free throw — in the last 4.5 seconds — in the quarter. South Dakota missed its last 25 shot attempts and finished the half 3 for 32 from the field and did not make a 3-pointer.
“I don't know if we surprised them a little bit but we just came out and we were making things happen,” Graves said. “I think they scored one point in the second quarter if I'm not mistaken, and I don't think they made a three-pointer in the first half.
"I mean we really did a good job of just taking what they were trying to do away from them. I think our length definitely hurt but it started upfront in that in that press with the guards, and certainly with Maddie.”
While the Ducks won in a blowout, Graves knows his team must be better in some areas to get past a Georgia team that played for the SEC tournament title against South Carolina.
“We've got to take care of the ball much better Wednesday than we did (Monday) or we're in trouble,” he said. “We're gonna have to rebound better, (South Dakota) had 20 some odd offensive rebounds. Now the good side of that is they were missing a lot of shots, the bad side is they were getting most of their misses. We’ve just got to do better in those two areas or the outcome on Wednesday will be different. So that's an area of focus and we've got a couple of days to kind of rectify that.”
Georgia, Graves said, will bring pressure and play hard for 94 feet for the entire 40 minutes, or longer, if needed.
“I really like them. Coach Joni (Taylor) is actually one of my favorite people,” Graves said. “We've had a chance to kind of get to know each other on the Nike trips that we take. I think she's a fantastic young coach and she's done such a good job with them. They're very experienced so they've been around. And obviously they're used to great competition, had an awesome season and made it to the finals also their conference tournament.
“… They have size, they have playmakers on the perimeter, they know what they want to do and they really defend. So yeah we've got to work cut out for us. But we've got, I don't know, 36 hours before game time so we'll do the best we can and prepare.”
The fact the Ducks are still playing after the slump at the end of the regular season is important for the program.
“Just to see some success, I think, is really important for this crew as we take our program forward,” Graves said. “You know, we've won at least one game and actually won at least three in the last three NCAA tournaments and so we have a tradition. We want to continue to win, our players you know expect it and they work hard to earn it. So great win (Monday). I'm just glad that we're playing on Wednesday.”