Oregon women's basketball: Prince, Sabally power Ducks into the Sweet 16

“I'm just so proud of her because it's been so difficult for the both of us, and she has powered through so hard, especially through the season. It has not been easy with COVID and her injuries and fighting back, but she's done it, and she is an amazing teammate.”

Sabally has battled back from two torn ACL injuries her first two years in the program, and Prince had to sit out last season after transferring from Texas where she suffered a season-ending injury in 2018-19.

The two post players, who Georgia had no answer for from the start, talked before the fourth quarter began and vowed not to let the Ducks lose.

“We were like, we're gonna go to the Sweet 16 on our first year,” Prince said. “And we came out and she dominated and also our teammates allowed us to get good post ups and made amazing entry passes. So it was just a collective effort of we're gonna get this, we're gonna win and we're gonna go to the Sweet 16.”

Taylor Mikesell added 11 points and Erin Boley nine as they were the only other Ducks to score in the game.

Oregon finished 22 for 48 from the field and made 5 of 12 3-pointers. Prince was 9 for 14 from the field and Sabally 7 for 14; the rest of the team was 6 for 20.