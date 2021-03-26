Oregon women's basketball: Prince finds perfect home to heal and speak out

Prince has scored 34 points, on 14-for-20 shooting from the field, and grabbed 12 rebounds in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament. She has also hit 11 of 12 free throws.

She was emotional during Wednesday’s postgame Zoom call when talking about the journey she has been on and getting the Ducks back to the Sweet 16.

“It makes me like want to cry because I watched since the fourth grade, when I started playing basketball, people celebrating these kind of moments in March, how amazing it is to see,” Prince said. “And this year it’s been a little bit different because of COVID and it's been a struggle all year — no fans, my parents haven't really been able to see me play. They were in the stands today so playing in my home state, in a gym that I played in in high school, is so amazing. And now being able to go to the Sweet 16 and experience even more of this is going to be amazing.”

While she has begun to find success on the court, that’s only part of what she was looking for when she decided to transfer. She soon discovered Oregon was the right place when she wasn’t able to suit up.