Oregon women's basketball: Fast start propels Ducks to blowout win

Oregon used 11-0 and 10-0 runs in the first quarter to take control. The Ducks hit 10 of 13 shots from the field, including all three 3-pointers, and both free throws to take a 25-8 lead 10 minutes in.

South Dakota had more turnovers — nine — than points — eight — and those nine turnovers led to 16 Oregon points.

That was all the Ducks needed.

“We had a few goals before the game started and that was one of them, just come out and play harder than them,” Boley said of the fast start. “We knew that, going back and watching film from the last few games of the season that we just weren't playing as hard as we could. And so that was one of our goals going into it and I think we did a really great job we came out and played really hard.”

The Ducks tweaked the rotation a bit and had Sabally and Prince in the starting lineup. Their height inside helped the Ducks start fast on both ends. Prince had six points and Sabally four in the first quarter.

“It’s a huge advantage for us and I think Nyara and Sedona came out really focused and we need them to win games like this,” Boley said. “And to get far in this tournament, we're going to need them to play really well and they did a great job tonight.”