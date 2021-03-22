Oregon women's basketball: Fast start propels Ducks to blowout win

It’s no secret the Oregon women’s basketball team struggled down the stretch. At one point the Ducks were 12-3 and vying to be a top-10 team in the rankings.
But Oregon stumbled, losing four of its last five regular-season games, then was bounced in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament.
The Oregon team that took the court Monday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament looked nothing like the one that finished the season.
The Ducks were nearly perfect in all aspects in the first quarter as they jumped out to a 13-point lead and never looked back as No. 6 seed Oregon ran away with a 67-47 victory over No. 11 seed South Dakota.
Oregon (14-8) will take on No. 3 Georgia (21-6) in the second round at noon on Wednesday with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16. Georgia was in a battle with No. 14 seed Drexel until pulling away with a 27-18 edge in the fourth quarter for a 67-53 victory.
South Dakota ends the season 19-6.
Erin Boley scored a game-high 22 points and surpassed the 1,000 career points mark to lead the Ducks. Nyara Sabally added 17 points and Sedona Prince 12 points and seven rebounds.
Hannah Sjerven led the Coyotes with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Liv Korgable added 15 points.
Oregon used 11-0 and 10-0 runs in the first quarter to take control. The Ducks hit 10 of 13 shots from the field, including all three 3-pointers, and both free throws to take a 25-8 lead 10 minutes in.
South Dakota had more turnovers — nine — than points — eight — and those nine turnovers led to 16 Oregon points.
That was all the Ducks needed.
“We had a few goals before the game started and that was one of them, just come out and play harder than them,” Boley said of the fast start. “We knew that, going back and watching film from the last few games of the season that we just weren't playing as hard as we could. And so that was one of our goals going into it and I think we did a really great job we came out and played really hard.”
The Ducks tweaked the rotation a bit and had Sabally and Prince in the starting lineup. Their height inside helped the Ducks start fast on both ends. Prince had six points and Sabally four in the first quarter.
“It’s a huge advantage for us and I think Nyara and Sedona came out really focused and we need them to win games like this,” Boley said. “And to get far in this tournament, we're going to need them to play really well and they did a great job tonight.”
The offense slowed down in the second quarter with only nine points, but the defense was 4.5 seconds away from pitching a shutout.
The Ducks didn’t allow a field goal the entire quarter, and the last 14:15 of the half overall, to take a 34-9 lead into the half.
South Dakota missed all 21 field goal attempts in the second quarter and its last 25 overall to finish the half 3 for 32, an abysmal 9.4%.
"We just felt like this is the kind of team that if we were just going to stay back and play kind of a soft defense they were going to pick us apart so we had to be the aggressive team," coach Kelly Graves said. "And so that's why we wanted to pick them up for court and I thought it just got them out of rhythm early. I think we put together as good a half of defense as I've ever been a part of as a coach, so I'm really proud of our team for that."
The Ducks were just 3 for 9 in the second quarter but finished the half 13 for 22, good for 59%.
Boley had 15 to lead all scores and came close to doubling South Dakota’s entire output.
South Dakota did collect 13 offensive rebounds in the first half but managed just two second-chance points.
After the dismal first half, the Coyotes regrouped and cut into the Ducks’ lead in the third with a 20-16 advantage but they still trailed 50-29.
Oregon finished 27 for 45 from the field and 6 for 12 from beyond the 3-point line.
It was a nice opener but the Ducks aren't satisfied.
“I think one of the big things that we focused on for this team was that we have the pieces and we just had to figure out a way to get a good flow,” Boley said. “And I think what helped us a lot today was that we just came out played really, really hard together.
“And when you're coming out and you're playing as hard as you can for the other people that are on the floor for you it makes a big difference. So it was a great start for us tonight but we have to build on that and we have to continue to bring that energy and just play as hard as we can and continue to play for each other.”