Oregon women's basketball: Ducks looking to bounce back against upstart Cougars

After No. 13 Oregon’s 57-41 Pac-12 women’s basketball loss at Arizona last week, coach Kelly Graves sure wished his team had another chance to play that weekend.
But that was not to be as the Ducks’ game set for last Sunday against Arizona State had already been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Sun Devils’ program.
If not for the postponement, the Ducks would have had chance to spend some time in the sun and, potentially, get the taste of a third loss in four games out of their system faster.
Instead, they returned home and have been preparing to take on Washington State at 5 p.m. Friday inside Matthew Knight Arena.
Losing three out of four games is uncharted territory for a program that has been to the Elite Eight three straight years and made a Final Four. And there’s little doubt the Ducks would have been back in the Final Four last season had the NCAA tournament not been cancelled.
But it's not all doom and gloom as all three losses came to teams currently in the top 10 in the AP poll, with two of them on the road. And the mini break might turn out to be a positive.
“When you say a rough couple weeks, we had a tough game at Arizona,” Graves said Wednesday. “I think before that we played relatively well. We’ve lost three of four, I get it, but I don't think the world's coming to an end.
"But yeah it was nice to have a couple extra days. I think at this time of year when you get into the meat of the schedule an extra day off is fine. I would much rather have played the game in Tempe but we've turned our attention to Washington State.”
The Cougars are no slouch, and took the Ducks down to the wire in Pullman before Oregon held on for a 69-65 victory.
Washington State didn’t let that setback linger as they reeled off four straight wins, including an overtime victory over Arizona. That victory helped the Cougars move into the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history.
However, the Cougars (7-3, 5-3) have come back down to Earth a little with back-to-back road losses in overtime at USC (81-77) and UCLA (68-66) that knocked them out of the rankings.
Washington State, picked to finish last in the Pac-12, is in fifth behind Oregon (9-3, 7-3) in the conference standings at the midway point of the schedule.
“They're good because they know who they are,” Graves said of the Cougars, who led for a good chunk in the first meeting in Pullman. “I think their roles have been defined and then they have two really great players, superstars. The two sisters are excellent and their inside game is coming as well.
"They just have a bunch of kids that really know how to play. They don't make ton of mistakes. They get good shots each and every time down and they have the ball in the right people's hands.”
The sisters are Charlisse Leger-Walker (19.7 points per game) and Krystal Leger-Walker (12.2 ppg.), the top two scorers for the Cougars. Bella Murekatete (10.4) is also in double figures and Ula Motuga (9.2) is close behind.
While the Cougars should present another strong challenge, Graves said the Ducks need to clean up one area in particular no matter the opponent and that is handling pressure and not turning the ball over, something they did 23 times that led to 26 Arizona points.
The defensive effort, however, was strong and Graves said if you had told him they would hold the Wildcats to 57 points, he would have expected a double-digit win.
“So there were some things to build on from that, it wasn't all bad down in the desert it was just one of those games,” Graves said. “I think we talked about it earlier, you know, we knew that we were going to have some highs and lows, kind of a roller coaster at times. I didn't think it would quite look like that on the down.
“But we’ve just got to get back up and do better this week. That's all I can say I don't really know anything else to say in that regard. It's over. Hopefully we learn from it and we'll be better. We better be better on Friday or else you know the same could happen.”
Graves said Wednesday the players have responded in practice this week and that some of the veterans in the program, such as Erin Boley and Taylor Chavez, have stepped up more in a leadership role.
“That's where it's got to come from, they're the ones that understand the culture,” Graves said. “They've never been in this position before since they've been here and so they're trying to deal with something that's new to them, and in roles that that are new to them. But I've seen it, they're trying. We're trying.”