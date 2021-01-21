Oregon women's basketball: Ducks looking to bounce back against upstart Cougars

The sisters are Charlisse Leger-Walker (19.7 points per game) and Krystal Leger-Walker (12.2 ppg.), the top two scorers for the Cougars. Bella Murekatete (10.4) is also in double figures and Ula Motuga (9.2) is close behind.

While the Cougars should present another strong challenge, Graves said the Ducks need to clean up one area in particular no matter the opponent and that is handling pressure and not turning the ball over, something they did 23 times that led to 26 Arizona points.

The defensive effort, however, was strong and Graves said if you had told him they would hold the Wildcats to 57 points, he would have expected a double-digit win.

“So there were some things to build on from that, it wasn't all bad down in the desert it was just one of those games,” Graves said. “I think we talked about it earlier, you know, we knew that we were going to have some highs and lows, kind of a roller coaster at times. I didn't think it would quite look like that on the down.

“But we’ve just got to get back up and do better this week. That's all I can say I don't really know anything else to say in that regard. It's over. Hopefully we learn from it and we'll be better. We better be better on Friday or else you know the same could happen.”